Politics » DEFENSE | February 13, 2026, Friday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Drone Developer Dronamics Launches Multifunctional Defense Platform to Strengthen Europe’s Airspace Security

Bulgarian drone developer Dronamics has unveiled a new defense platform built around its cargo drone, the Black Swan, aiming to fill a major gap in European airspace security. The initiative, announced on Thursday, focuses on continuous airborne early warning and target acquisition to detect potential threats and ensure control over strategic regions.

For this first defense application, Dronamics is partnering with German defense electronics firm HENSOLDT, a global leader in sensor technology. The collaboration produces a fully European Airborne Early Warning (AEW) system that merges the Black Swan’s endurance, payload, and range with HENSOLDT’s advanced MissionGrid suite, which includes the MissMarvin mission management software and PrecISR synthetic aperture radar (SAR). The integration allows detection and targeting of airborne, land, and maritime threats, making the drone one of the most capable European Class III unmanned aerial systems.

The joint solution addresses critical gaps in national and regional airspace coverage, strengthening both defense and civil protection capabilities. Demonstrations are scheduled for later this year, with deployments planned for Europe’s Eastern Flank, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic. The Black Swan’s long-range capabilities and ability to carry heavy payloads make it highly versatile for integrating multiple intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

The transformation of the Black Swan from a cargo-focused aircraft into a multifunctional defense platform highlights Dronamics’ strategic pivot into military applications. The drone can remain airborne for over 24 hours, operate from short or unpaved runways, and perform multiple missions simultaneously, reducing the need for human intervention through MissMarvin’s autonomous control.

The company traces its roots to 2013, when brothers Konstantin and Svilen Rangelov conceived the idea of building drones for rapid delivery across Europe. Initially focused on commercial cargo transport, Dronamics developed a flexible open-architecture design, allowing the platform to be adapted for reconnaissance, border surveillance, or targeting roles depending on operational requirements.

Against the backdrop of Europe’s push to strengthen its defense sector and ongoing regional conflicts, Dronamics has deliberately entered the military space. The Black Swan’s combat-ready version will be demonstrated later this year, marking the company’s entry into “software-defined defense,” a concept emphasizing adaptable platforms over purely hardware-driven capabilities.

