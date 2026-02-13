Bulgarians Show Low Trust in EU Security Capabilities, Survey Finds

A recent Eurobarometer survey indicates that Bulgarians show relatively low confidence in the European Union’s ability to strengthen security and defense. Conducted between January 5 and 12, 2026, the survey collected responses from 27,292 citizens across EU member states. In Bulgaria, only 44% of respondents expressed trust in the EU on this issue, compared with the EU-wide average of 52%. Trust is highest in Luxembourg (76%), Portugal (74%), Lithuania (71%) and Denmark (70%), while France (40%), Germany (47%) and Italy (47%) report the lowest levels.

When it comes to perceived threats, Bulgaria aligns closely with the EU average. Across the Union, 68% of citizens feel that their country’s security is at risk. Bulgaria does not rank among the countries with the highest or lowest sense of threat, while France (80%), Denmark (77%), Cyprus (75%) and Germany (75%) report the most concern. Only 42% of Europeans feel personally threatened.

Regarding defense spending, EU citizens are divided: 32% believe the Union invests too little in security and defense, 42% consider the investment “just enough,” and 14% think it is excessive. Bulgaria sits near the EU average and does not stand out in dissatisfaction. France has the highest share of citizens feeling investment is insufficient (43%), while Slovakia reports the lowest (23%).

The survey also examined priorities for EU space policy. Security and defense emerged as the top priority for 34% of respondents, while 53% included it among their key priorities when multiple options were allowed. Bulgaria again reflects the EU average without extreme deviations.

Finally, Europeans were asked about the economic impact of EU space programs. On average, 45% of respondents see an important economic effect, while 32% note a significant influence on daily life. Cyprus rated the economic impact highest (63%) and Sweden lowest (26%), with Bulgaria falling near the average range.