Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Adds 0.3-0.4% to Inflation, Says BNB Governor

Business » FINANCE | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Adds 0.3-0.4% to Inflation, Says BNB Governor

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is unfolding in line with expectations, according to Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, who spoke at an economic forum in Sofia hosted by The Economist magazine.

Radev noted that 85% of lev banknotes and coins have already been removed from circulation, replaced by more than 7 billion euros. He referenced preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute and Eurostat, which show that Bulgaria’s annual inflation in January reached approximately 2.3%, a level largely consistent with trends across the eurozone.

The governor highlighted that the transition to the euro had a limited and temporary effect on prices, raising monthly inflation in January by an estimated 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points. He emphasized that adopting the euro is not an end in itself, but rather a framework that makes the quality of institutions and the sustainability of economic policies more transparent and accountable.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, inflation

Related Articles:

ECB Sets Timeline for Digital Euro, Eyes 2029 Launch

The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed that the introduction of a digital euro will proceed only once the necessary legislative framework is established by European institutions

World » EU | February 16, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Income Declarations in Leva, Payments in Euros: Bulgaria’s 2026 Tax Season Begins

Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Over 10,000 One-Day Vignettes Sold in Bulgaria’s First Week

Bulgaria has seen strong initial interest in its newly introduced one-day vignette, with over 10,000 sold in the first week of availability.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Basic Goods in Bulgaria Now Cost More Than in Germany and France

Recent data indicate that the cost of basic foods in Bulgaria has surpassed that of several Western European countries despite the country’s formal entry into the Eurozone.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Wealth Concentration Grows: Bulgaria Sees Sharp Rise in High-Value Deposits

The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Sees Clear Deceleration in Inflation, Officials Report Stable Market

Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported a visible deceleration in inflation, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, calculated on the basis of more than 40,000 price observations covering around 8,000 goods and services

Business » Finance | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:15

How to Identify a Counterfeit Euro Banknote

Detecting a fake euro note does not require specialized tools or microscopes. By carefully examining, feeling, and tilting the banknote, you can verify its authenticity.

Business » Finance | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:24

Bulgaria Nears Completion of Leva Withdrawal as 81% Taken Out of Circulation

As of February 6, 2026, Bulgaria continues to make steady progress in withdrawing the national currency, the leva, from circulation.

Business » Finance | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 09:09

Bulgarian Central Bank Reports New 10-Year Government Debt Issue Worth €150 Million

Bulgaria has taken on new debt amounting to 150 million euros through the issuance of government securities, according to results published on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) website.

Business » Finance | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:38

Bulgaria One Month After the Euro: Inflation Slows, Budget Pressures Remain

The first month following the introduction of the euro and the period of dual circulation with the lev has now ended, providing a clearer picture of how the transition is unfolding.

Business » Finance | February 9, 2026, Monday // 11:00

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover

The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway

Business » Finance | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 13:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria