Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Adds 0.3-0.4% to Inflation, Says BNB Governor

ECB Sets Timeline for Digital Euro, Eyes 2029 Launch
The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed that the introduction of a digital euro will proceed only once the necessary legislative framework is established by European institutions
The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is unfolding in line with expectations, according to Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, who spoke at an economic forum in Sofia hosted by The Economist magazine.
Radev noted that 85% of lev banknotes and coins have already been removed from circulation, replaced by more than 7 billion euros. He referenced preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute and Eurostat, which show that Bulgaria’s annual inflation in January reached approximately 2.3%, a level largely consistent with trends across the eurozone.
The governor highlighted that the transition to the euro had a limited and temporary effect on prices, raising monthly inflation in January by an estimated 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points. He emphasized that adopting the euro is not an end in itself, but rather a framework that makes the quality of institutions and the sustainability of economic policies more transparent and accountable.
Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported a visible deceleration in inflation, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, calculated on the basis of more than 40,000 price observations covering around 8,000 goods and services
Detecting a fake euro note does not require specialized tools or microscopes. By carefully examining, feeling, and tilting the banknote, you can verify its authenticity.
As of February 6, 2026, Bulgaria continues to make steady progress in withdrawing the national currency, the leva, from circulation.
Bulgaria has taken on new debt amounting to 150 million euros through the issuance of government securities, according to results published on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) website.
The first month following the introduction of the euro and the period of dual circulation with the lev has now ended, providing a clearer picture of how the transition is unfolding.
The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway
