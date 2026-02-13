End of an Era: Tarique Rahman Returns from Exile to Steer Bangladesh’s New Government

World | February 13, 2026, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: End of an Era: Tarique Rahman Returns from Exile to Steer Bangladesh’s New Government

Bangladesh appears set for a major political shift after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party announced what it described as a decisive victory in the country’s first elections since the upheaval of 2024. With final results still pending, BNP leaders say their prime ministerial nominee, Tarique Rahman, is on course to form the next government.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh in December after more than 17 years abroad, ending a long period of self-imposed exile that followed political unrest and a series of legal cases against him. His return came months after mass protests last year forced longtime leader Sheikh Hasina from power, reshaping the country’s political landscape. Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Rahman made clear he was seeking a mandate strong enough to govern without coalition partners, promising to restore stability and democratic norms after years marked by increasingly centralized rule.

Speaking before polling day, Rahman said he believed broad voter participation would prevent behind-the-scenes manipulation and allow a new democratic chapter to begin. He framed the election as a turning point for Bangladesh’s future political direction.

Tarique Rahman, 60, is a central figure in one of the country’s most prominent political families. He is the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and former president Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP. Ziaur Rahman was killed in a military coup in 1981, after which Khaleda Zia entered politics and later became prime minister in 1991. Rahman has effectively led the party since 2018, when his mother was imprisoned, serving as its acting chairman through years of repression and political marginalization.

His long absence from the country began in 2008, when he traveled to London for medical treatment and remained there while facing multiple criminal cases at home. Among them was a conviction handed down in his absence over an alleged plot to assassinate Sheikh Hasina. Those verdicts were overturned after Hasina’s removal in 2024, clearing the way for Rahman’s return and political rehabilitation.

The BNP says the scale of its victory reflects public trust earned during last year’s uprising. Senior party figures argued that voters had endorsed the movement’s original demands for accountability and equal treatment. At the same time, party leaders cautioned against triumphalism, stressing that the next government would face serious challenges in healing divisions and rebuilding institutions.

Early projections by broadcasters suggested the BNP had crossed the threshold needed for a clear parliamentary majority, with some estimates pointing to more than two-thirds of the seats. Islamist party Jamaat also appeared to make significant gains, though well short of the outright victory it had sought. Official figures from the Election Commission are expected later, covering results from nearly all constituencies, with additional seats reserved for women to be filled from party lists.

Despite the apparent scale of the win, the BNP instructed supporters not to hold street celebrations. Senior figures called instead for prayers, emphasizing restraint and calm as the country awaits final confirmation of the results.

Polling day itself passed largely without major incidents, according to election officials, despite fears of unrest after a campaign period marked by deadly clashes and hundreds of injuries. Security forces were deployed nationwide, and international observers had warned in advance of rising intolerance and widespread disinformation. Turnout was reported at just under 60 percent.

Supporters gathered outside party offices overnight, expressing relief after years of political pressure and legal harassment. Many described the vote as a chance to reclaim livelihoods and dignity lost during the previous era.

The interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who took charge after Hasina’s ouster, urged unity and restraint as the transition unfolds. He said disagreements must give way to the broader national interest. Yunus, who will step aside once the new government is formed, described the vote as the end of a long national ordeal and the beginning of a new phase.

Sheikh Hasina, now in India, rejected the election outright, calling it illegal and unconstitutional after her party was barred from contesting. Meanwhile, voters also participated in a referendum on a wide-ranging reform charter aimed at overhauling governance, including term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, expanded presidential powers, and stronger judicial independence. Early television projections indicated public backing for these changes, signaling support for deep institutional reform alongside the political transition.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bangladesh, Rahman, BNP

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers

The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:49

At Least 19 Dead After Military Jet Crashes Into Dhaka School Campus

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, a northern suburb of the capital Dhaka, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 people

World | July 21, 2025, Monday // 15:04

What are the Three Most Polluted Places on the Planet?

The three most polluted places on the planet are in Indonesia, Russia and Bangladesh.

Society » Environment | December 30, 2019, Monday // 09:42

A Fire at a Fan Factory in Bangladesh Killed 10 people

At least ten people were killed in a fire at a fan factory in central Bangladesh, RIA Novosti reports.

Society » Incidents | December 16, 2019, Monday // 10:03

16 Killed in Train Crash in Bangladesh

Two high-speed trains collided in eastern Bangladesh, killing at least 16 people and injuring 58 people, authorities said.

Society » Incidents | November 13, 2019, Wednesday // 13:09

Dozens Died after a Typhoon in Bangladesh

The death cases caused by the Bulbul typhoon in Bangladesh are at least 26, Ria Novosti reported.

World | November 12, 2019, Tuesday // 10:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Merz: The World Order Is Breaking Down and Europe Is Not Ready

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz used his opening address at the Munich Security Conference to deliver one of the bleakest assessments yet of the global environment, declaring that the international order that shaped the postwar era has effectively collap

World » EU | February 13, 2026, Friday // 18:24

Romania Targets Eurozone Entry in 3-4 Years Despite Entering Recession

Romania aims to join the eurozone within three to four years, but recent economic data show the country has slipped into a technical recession.

World » EU | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:29

Russia and Ukraine to Resume Peace Talks

The Kremlin has confirmed that the next round of peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine will take place on February 17–18 in Geneva, Switzerland.

World » Ukraine | February 13, 2026, Friday // 14:06

Switzerland Faces Controversial Vote to Limit Population to 10 Million

Switzerland is set to hold a nationwide referendum this summer on whether to cap its population at 10 million by 2050, an initiative spearheaded by the right-wing, anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party (SVP)

World | February 13, 2026, Friday // 12:00

“How Are We Supposed to Fight?”: Telegram Curbs Ignite Backlash Inside Russia’s War Camp

Russian servicemen and pro-war commentators reacted with open outrage after the authorities began slowing down and restricting Telegram, warning that the move threatens communication on the battlefield and could seriously undermine military operations in

World » Russia | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:12

Orban: Europe Can “Win” by Cutting Aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe’s “easiest path to victory” would be to stop providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

World » Ukraine | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 18:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria