End of an Era: Tarique Rahman Returns from Exile to Steer Bangladesh’s New Government

Bangladesh appears set for a major political shift after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party announced what it described as a decisive victory in the country’s first elections since the upheaval of 2024. With final results still pending, BNP leaders say their prime ministerial nominee, Tarique Rahman, is on course to form the next government.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh in December after more than 17 years abroad, ending a long period of self-imposed exile that followed political unrest and a series of legal cases against him. His return came months after mass protests last year forced longtime leader Sheikh Hasina from power, reshaping the country’s political landscape. Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Rahman made clear he was seeking a mandate strong enough to govern without coalition partners, promising to restore stability and democratic norms after years marked by increasingly centralized rule.

Speaking before polling day, Rahman said he believed broad voter participation would prevent behind-the-scenes manipulation and allow a new democratic chapter to begin. He framed the election as a turning point for Bangladesh’s future political direction.

Tarique Rahman, 60, is a central figure in one of the country’s most prominent political families. He is the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and former president Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP. Ziaur Rahman was killed in a military coup in 1981, after which Khaleda Zia entered politics and later became prime minister in 1991. Rahman has effectively led the party since 2018, when his mother was imprisoned, serving as its acting chairman through years of repression and political marginalization.

His long absence from the country began in 2008, when he traveled to London for medical treatment and remained there while facing multiple criminal cases at home. Among them was a conviction handed down in his absence over an alleged plot to assassinate Sheikh Hasina. Those verdicts were overturned after Hasina’s removal in 2024, clearing the way for Rahman’s return and political rehabilitation.

The BNP says the scale of its victory reflects public trust earned during last year’s uprising. Senior party figures argued that voters had endorsed the movement’s original demands for accountability and equal treatment. At the same time, party leaders cautioned against triumphalism, stressing that the next government would face serious challenges in healing divisions and rebuilding institutions.

Early projections by broadcasters suggested the BNP had crossed the threshold needed for a clear parliamentary majority, with some estimates pointing to more than two-thirds of the seats. Islamist party Jamaat also appeared to make significant gains, though well short of the outright victory it had sought. Official figures from the Election Commission are expected later, covering results from nearly all constituencies, with additional seats reserved for women to be filled from party lists.

Despite the apparent scale of the win, the BNP instructed supporters not to hold street celebrations. Senior figures called instead for prayers, emphasizing restraint and calm as the country awaits final confirmation of the results.

Polling day itself passed largely without major incidents, according to election officials, despite fears of unrest after a campaign period marked by deadly clashes and hundreds of injuries. Security forces were deployed nationwide, and international observers had warned in advance of rising intolerance and widespread disinformation. Turnout was reported at just under 60 percent.

Supporters gathered outside party offices overnight, expressing relief after years of political pressure and legal harassment. Many described the vote as a chance to reclaim livelihoods and dignity lost during the previous era.

The interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who took charge after Hasina’s ouster, urged unity and restraint as the transition unfolds. He said disagreements must give way to the broader national interest. Yunus, who will step aside once the new government is formed, described the vote as the end of a long national ordeal and the beginning of a new phase.

Sheikh Hasina, now in India, rejected the election outright, calling it illegal and unconstitutional after her party was barred from contesting. Meanwhile, voters also participated in a referendum on a wide-ranging reform charter aimed at overhauling governance, including term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, expanded presidential powers, and stronger judicial independence. Early television projections indicated public backing for these changes, signaling support for deep institutional reform alongside the political transition.