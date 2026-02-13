Bulgarian Businesses Sound Alarm as Skill Shortages Persist Across Education Levels

Business | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Businesses Sound Alarm as Skill Shortages Persist Across Education Levels

An annual employer survey conducted by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows that the gap between education and business needs in Bulgaria remains deep and persistent. Presenting the findings, Boryana Abadjieva, Head of the Chamber’s Economic Analysis and Policy Department, said that companies continue to struggle to find staff with adequate practical skills. According to the data, 88 percent of employers in 2026 report difficulties in recruiting suitably prepared employees, compared to 91 percent in 2024 and 90 percent in 2025. The problem affects graduates from both secondary and higher education.

Abadjieva explained that while young people often possess solid theoretical knowledge, they lack practical competencies required in real working environments, particularly in professional and technical fields. Employers also point to deficiencies in teamwork, task comprehension, and day-to-day work discipline. In her view, education programs need to place far greater emphasis on hands-on training, allowing students to gain real insight into how their knowledge is applied in practice.

The survey also highlights a growing shortage of communication skills. The share of employers reporting this problem has risen steadily from 40 percent in 2024 to 44 percent in 2025 and 47 percent in 2026. Abadjieva noted that this trend is partly linked to the habits of younger generations, who communicate mainly through digital platforms and social networks. This, she said, often makes adaptation to face-to-face teamwork and communication in the workplace more difficult.

In terms of higher education, the most acute personnel shortages are recorded in technical sciences, reported by 77.5 percent of employers. This is followed by social, economic and legal sciences at 19.2 percent, and natural sciences, mathematics and informatics at 12.5 percent. Businesses are particularly seeking engineers, including specialists for renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power. Demand is also strong in mechanical engineering and metallurgy, where companies increasingly require skills related to robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.

Abadjieva pointed to successful examples of closer cooperation between education and business, including specialized secondary schools where students are already involved in real company projects during their studies. She stressed that expanding dual education, strengthening STEM training and updating curricula in line with digital transformation are among the key priorities for employers. As a result of existing gaps, many companies are already investing resources in training newly hired graduates themselves so they can quickly become operational.

The issue of recruiting workers from third countries was also addressed as a potential solution to labor shortages. Abadjieva said that while interest exists in attracting staff from countries such as Uzbekistan and India, administrative barriers continue to limit this option. Employers face unexplained refusals or permits that are granted for too short a period, which ultimately fails to meet the long-term needs of businesses.

