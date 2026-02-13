Yellow Code Issued as Heavy Rain and Storms Hit Bulgaria on Friday

Bulgaria will face unsettled and wet weather on Friday, according to the forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for February 13. Cloud cover will be widespread, and rainfall is expected to affect nearly the entire country as the day progresses.

Rainfall amounts will be considerable in many parts of southern Bulgaria, while thunderstorms are forecast in the southeastern regions. Wind conditions will vary by area, with moderate to strong northeasterly winds in eastern Bulgaria and winds from the west affecting the Danube Plain.

Due to the expected precipitation, a yellow weather warning has been issued for ten regions across the country. Morning temperatures in most areas will range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia. Daytime highs will generally be between 5 and 10 degrees, reaching approximately 7 degrees in the capital.

Mountain areas will also see predominantly cloudy conditions. Rain is forecast in lower elevations, while snowfall is expected above 1500 to 1600 meters. Heavier precipitation is anticipated in the Rila and Rhodope mountains, as well as in the Strandzha and Sakar regions. Winds will be moderate, occasionally strengthening from the north-northeast. Temperatures will reach about 4 degrees at 1200 meters altitude and around minus 1 degree at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain overcast, with rain falling in many locations. Northeasterly winds will be moderate to temporarily strong. Air temperatures will range between 8 and 9 degrees, while sea water temperatures will stay between 5 and 7 degrees. Sea conditions will be relatively rough, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.