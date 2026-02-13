Yellow Code Issued as Heavy Rain and Storms Hit Bulgaria on Friday

Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link
Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgaria will face unsettled and wet weather on Friday, according to the forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for February 13. Cloud cover will be widespread, and rainfall is expected to affect nearly the entire country as the day progresses.
Rainfall amounts will be considerable in many parts of southern Bulgaria, while thunderstorms are forecast in the southeastern regions. Wind conditions will vary by area, with moderate to strong northeasterly winds in eastern Bulgaria and winds from the west affecting the Danube Plain.
Due to the expected precipitation, a yellow weather warning has been issued for ten regions across the country. Morning temperatures in most areas will range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia. Daytime highs will generally be between 5 and 10 degrees, reaching approximately 7 degrees in the capital.
Mountain areas will also see predominantly cloudy conditions. Rain is forecast in lower elevations, while snowfall is expected above 1500 to 1600 meters. Heavier precipitation is anticipated in the Rila and Rhodope mountains, as well as in the Strandzha and Sakar regions. Winds will be moderate, occasionally strengthening from the north-northeast. Temperatures will reach about 4 degrees at 1200 meters altitude and around minus 1 degree at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain overcast, with rain falling in many locations. Northeasterly winds will be moderate to temporarily strong. Air temperatures will range between 8 and 9 degrees, while sea water temperatures will stay between 5 and 7 degrees. Sea conditions will be relatively rough, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.
Thursday’s weather in Bulgaria will see a rise in temperatures, but clouds and rain will continue to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for February 12.
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.
Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.
This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.
On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see mild
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace