Rosen Zhelyazkov Highlights Bulgaria’s Investment Potential in Meetings with Meloni and Merz

Politics | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 14:10
At a special EU competitiveness meeting held at the Belgian castle Alden Biesen, outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov joined European leaders to discuss ways to make the Union faster, more agile, and less encumbered by bureaucracy. The gathering brought together heads of state and government, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who had invited Zhelyazkov to participate.

During his meeting with Meloni in Liège, Zhelyazkov focused on reducing bureaucratic barriers, enhancing energy security, and stabilizing electricity prices. The two also explored improvements in network connectivity and the optimization of the EU’s emissions trading system. Both leaders agreed on the importance of clear goals with deadlines, aiming for a roadmap by March that would introduce short-term measures to boost EU competitiveness, strengthen the internal market, and expand European products’ access to global markets. Strengthening defense cooperation between Bulgaria and Italy was another topic of discussion.

Zhelyazkov also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting Bulgaria’s potential in the automotive industry and emphasizing the country’s capacity to transition from a component producer to a developer of high-tech solutions. The discussions covered opportunities for investment in sectors such as electronics, IT, outsourcing, and advanced manufacturing, leveraging Bulgaria’s growing expertise in computer science and artificial intelligence. The Council of Ministers noted that Bulgaria is ready to attract investments in high-tech production and services with medium and high added value, positioning itself as a competitive player in Europe’s innovation-driven industries.

Tags: Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria, Meloni, Merz

