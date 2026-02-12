Bulgaria Ranks Third in EU for Women in Science

Society | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 13:01
Bulgaria ranks third in the European Union in terms of the share of women working as scientists and engineers, according to Eurostat, highlighting the country’s strong representation of women in STEM fields. This achievement coincides with the celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a day aimed at promoting gender equality and encouraging young women to pursue scientific careers.

The National Program "For Women in Science" in Bulgaria is part of the global L'Oréal-UNESCO initiative of the same name, created to recognize and support women whose work contributes significantly to scientific development. The program also provides encouragement and resources to promising young female scientists engaged in notable research projects. The L'Oréal-UNESCO National Awards "For Women in Science" honor projects carried out within the country and have been held in Bulgaria since 2010. They are part of a larger network of awards that exist in more than 110 countries worldwide.

The global "For Women in Science" program was launched in 1998 when L'Oréal and UNESCO joined forces to support women scientists in the natural sciences and to promote their research through international awards. Over the years, the initiative has expanded to include more national and regional awards, establishing itself as a worldwide program that has supported over 4,700 women from more than 110 countries. In 2026, Bulgaria will award three women a total of 21,000 euros through this program, recognizing their contributions and further reinforcing the importance of encouraging female participation in science and engineering.

Tags: women, science, Bulgaria, stem

