Death, Deception, a "Cult": Inside Bulgaria's Disturbing Petrohan Investigation

In early February 2026, Bulgaria was rocked by a grim discovery that would spiral into one of the country's most disturbing cases in recent memory. On February 2nd, authorities found three dead men inside the Petrohan mountain lodge: 49-year-old Ivaylo Ivanov, 45-year-old Decho Iliev, and 51-year-old Plamen Stattev. A week later, the horror deepened when three more bodies were discovered in an abandoned camper under Okolchitsa Peak: 51-year-old Ivaylo Kalushev, a world-renowned speleologist and self-proclaimed spiritual leader; 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov; and 15-year-old Alexander Makulev, found with his fingers intertwined on both hands. What initially appeared to be a tragic incident quickly unraveled into a complex web of alleged sexual abuse, cult-like practices, institutional failures, and political entanglements. At the center stands Kalushev, who led what investigators describe as a "closed society with elements of a sect" that operated between Bulgaria and Mexico, attracting vulnerable children and families seeking spiritual guidance - only to face accusations of manipulation, abuse, and systematic control that may have ultimately led to six deaths.

Multiple forensic analyses commissioned for the Petrohan investigation have revealed critical ballistic evidence. Gunpowder residue matching the composition found on three recovered firearms was detected on Decho Vassilev's right hand and Plamen Stattev's right hand.

Due to extensive blood contamination on Ivaylo Ivanov's hands, supplementary testing has been requested to examine his clothing for gunpowder traces. Forensic teams confirmed that two spent shell casings recovered at the scene originated from a Glock pistol located near the deceased.

Meanwhile, a graphological assessment is pending for materials confiscated from the mountain refuge, which include handwritten entries discussing spiritual cleansing and intimate practices.

The Okolchitsa Deaths: A Critical Difference

Efforts persist in determining when the three individuals discovered inside a camper beneath Okolchitsa Peak actually died. Preliminary ballistic findings indicated substantial gunpowder particles on Ivaylo Kalushev's hands, with additional residue found on Nikolay Zlatkov's palms.

Notably, the hands of 15-year-old Alex bore no such traces whatsoever.

Cause of Death Findings

Medical examiners concluded that Plamen S. succumbed to a gunshot wound targeting his head from a 9mm firearm discharged at extremely close proximity. Burns were evident on his facial hair, specifically the eyebrows and beard, yet the scalp remained unburned and no thermal damage affected the face. This pattern is characteristic of individuals exposed to igniting fuel or triggering fires.

Decho V.'s death similarly resulted from a 9mm weapon fired at near-contact range. His wrists and palms exhibited burn injuries, presumably from flammable liquid coating his hands that subsequently ignited. Forensic specialists determined the fatal gunshot could have been self-administered.

A forensic medical evaluation awaits completion for the third body (Ivaylo Ivanov) who had partially burned trousers.

Sexual Abuse Allegations Surface

Pre-trial proceedings have surfaced witness accounts describing sexual contact involving minors. Testimonies gathered thus far confirm that the isolated community enforced mandatory meditation sessions incorporating visualizations, mantras, and comparable techniques.

Evidence corroborates the continuous presence of underage and adolescent individuals both at a Mexican property and across various Bulgarian locations. Witness statements allege sexual encounters between an adult male and underage boys.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses to understand the organization's operations and trace donations made to private individuals and nonprofit entities.

A Mother's Shocking Claims

Dr. Tsvetislava Galabova, director of the "St. Ivan Rilski" psychiatric hospital, characterized Sofia Andreeva, the mother who entrusted her son to Ivaylo Kalushev for supposed salvation from drug addiction, as possessing terrifying psychopathic characteristics.

Speaking to bTV, Dr. Galabova emphasized her shock at Andreeva's complete absence of emotion. Throughout her 25 years as a forensic psychiatry expert visiting detention centers and prisons, she witnessed countless mothers queuing to deliver packages to their incarcerated adult children. Here, emotion was entirely absent.

"My Son Is the Moral Murderer"

In a podcast, Andreeva made stunning statements about her own son, Valeri, who is not among the killed, but participated in Kalushev's "group activities":

She believes Valeri initiated the allegations regarding Kalushev 's sexual abuse of children and teenagers

's sexual abuse of children and teenagers She hopes Valeri lives well enough to bear the disgrace, calling him the moral murderer of these individuals

She claims his accusations precipitated the deaths now weighing on parents' heads

She insists his slander killed those who cared for him

The Story of Valeri

Andreeva's words paint her son as a problem child expelled from school for blackmail. Mother and son shared a complicated relationship marked by coldness and communication failure. Andreeva categorically rejected Valeri's pedophilia accusations against Kalushev and others, remaining certain Buddhism prohibits such practices.

How It Started

Andreeva stated the whole campaign smearing Ivo Kalushev started with her son. She personally brought him to Kalushev because her child struggled with drug addiction. He was 14-15 years old, finishing eighth grade and beginning ninth at Sofia Mathematical High School in the most elite German language class.

Within a month of arriving at Kalushev's place, her son abandoned marijuana and cigarettes. The son wanted to stay and live with Ivo Kalushev, eventually traveling to Mexico and staying until 2017.

The Breaking Point

From Ivo, Andreeva learned Valeri had recently behaved outrageously - screaming, throwing objects, falling into hysterics. Others accepted his departure decision with relief.

After returning to Bulgaria, her son began blackmailing his father for money. The son understood playing a Buddhist sympathizer wouldn't yield money and started telling his father about "that sect" robbing his mother and him.

Jealousy and Rivalry

According to Andreeva, the son "struck out somewhere" regarding physical contact, driven by great envy and jealousy because another boy existed. He saw himself as a future student continuing the tradition with people bowing to him and achieving fame.

Nikolay Zlatkov's arrival dashed the son's hopes (Nikolay is one of the victims). Her little one went crazy. She visited Mexico four times, each time seeing her son happy. At one point he realized his mother gives so much money and then some Niki comes to replace him.

The son felt dethroned. Andreeva categorically denies sexual relations between the leader and reborn members, but according to her, the two shot individuals Nikolay and younger Alexander were reborn members.

The Signals Against Kalushev

At least three reports exist against Ivaylo Kalushev:

The first came several years ago from Valeri, now an adult and alive Valeri sent letters to 15-year-old Nikolay's stepfather claiming Kalushev was a pedophile The third report originated from little Leon's grandparents; Leon arrived at Kalushev's place "extremely neurotic"

Sofia Andreeva remains convinced Valeri connects all events surrounding the slander against Ivaylo Kalushev.

The School That Failed to Act

The 15-year-old Alexander found dead near Okolchitsa hadn't attended school since January 5, after winter vacation ended. However, the private "Kosmos" school recorded absences in the national electronic system only on February 3, 2026.

Thus institutions couldn't react earlier and activate the Mechanism for Coverage and Detention at School.

Administrative Failures

The Ministry of Education and Science announced an ongoing on-site inspection at the "Kosmos" private school. According to the school, the student attended, but inspection established long absence periods currently being verified. Other administrative inconsistencies emerged - the school has no practice working under the School Coverage and Detention Mechanism.

On February 6, the student was deregistered from school retroactively from February 3, 2026. Attached to information provided was a request from the boy's parents for termination of contractual relations, effective from the second academic term's beginning for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Father's Last Contact

On February 2, three dead men were discovered in the Petrohan lodge, with three other people including the minor boy missing. On February 6, Alexander's father Yani Makulev told Nova TV his son was with Ivaylo Kalushev.

The last communication with the child occurred on January 29 when he was at the sea. The three of them were there walking and diving. From then, traces were lost. Despite lacking contact, Yani Makulev expressed confidence his son was fine.

School's Defense

The International School "Kosmos" mission is providing growth and development opportunities for free people. The school to which parents have entrusted children is licensed and operates according to Ministry of Education and Science approved educational standards and the Cambridge International educational system.

The school insists no classes related to spiritual, religious or other non-standard practices occur in the educational process. No activities, trainings, camps, excursions or any cooperation form with people, organizations or structures part of the cases under consideration have been offered or organized.

However, the connections between the school and Kalushev are clear from the Adventure School's Facebook page, which mentions affiliation with a non-governmental organization and even recommends the school.

Political Fallout: Borislav Sandov Under Fire

Former Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov stated on BNT that no charges have been filed over the agreement concluded with the Petrohan NGO. His comment follows the announcement that active criminal proceedings exist against officials and a person holding a high public position regarding the NGO associated with Ivaylo Kalushev.

Sandov's Defense

Borislav Sandov indicated he visited the former Petrohan lodge three times during 2022-2024. He has not been charged and says it would be ridiculous if they somehow tried.

The only thing he can say is that in summer 2022 he gave explanations to the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) on a signal connected to this framework partnership agreement.

According to Sandov, the criminal focus is shifting and becoming politicized. He sees attempts from the very beginning to politicize the topic. He doesn't know why this brutal attack comes from various public figures including party chairmen, parliamentary representatives, and even part of the government.

The Agreement: Legal or Not?

The former Environment Minister denied claims by resigned Minister of Environment and Waters Manol Genov that the Petrohan NGO agreement was illegal.

Sandov argues:

Sufficient grounds exist in the Environmental Law and Constitution to encourage civil society

It's not a permit, not a contract

It's as if saying to the public "let's work together to protect the environment"

It doesn't create powers, impose obligations, or seize state functions

All inspections concluded the NGO hasn't violated law

The Visits and Tea on the Veranda

Sandov admitted visiting the lodge several times and having tea on the veranda with Ivaylo Kalushev, but they didn't have friendly relations.

He visited the lodge once in 2022 to ensure there was no fictitious work and that they really had equipment shown in pictures. He saw equipment related to dives including numerous oxygen tanks, an all-terrain jeep.

Sandov denied seeing children there.

He visited the lodge twice more, for one day, as a family, on the hottest country days when trying to escape heat. In summer 2023 once and 2024. He didn't reserve overnight stays—he called that he was coming up and would be happy to meet for tea.

The Armed Entry Controversy

Sandov commented on Genov's remark that NGO representatives entered the Ministry of Environment armed. "This is impossible. It's forbidden, it certainly didn't happen."

During the broadcast interview, Manol Genov joined, saying the source isn't one woman but two women who were present with this gentleman in the ministry.

Sandov replied he doesn't know what this inclusion helped with. There's a National Security Service representative in front of the minister's office. But this is categorically not true. Categorically no one has entered his office with a weapon.

No State Funding

The former Environment Minister denied state financing of the NGO. There wasn't a single penny from the ministry, wasn't a single penny from the state budget for them.

Connection to National Security

According to Sandov, an organization representative or the entire NGO cooperated with SANS. What became clear is probably one or two of them or the entire organization cooperated with SANS.

The "Cult Library": Books More Dangerous Than Weapons?

One moment from institutions' latest briefing that wasn't given much attention is a shot - a table with arranged books seized from suspects' inhabited place. This caused interpretation waves, including claims of a "cult library."

According to distributed images, among seized publications, books from the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, spiritual philosophy and modern esoteric practices are mainly visible. Some are classic texts used in religious and philosophical training worldwide.

"A Guide to the Words of My Perfect Teacher"

The book is a detailed commentary on a traditional Tibetan Buddhist text used as a teaching aid in spiritual schools. In academic and religious contexts, it's accepted as a theological work.

But experts warn:

The title itself suggests direct psychological setting

The disciple is programmed seeing the teacher as sinless, as a deity

This book is a guide to crushing critical thinking

The central dogma is seeing your Guru not as a person, but as Buddha himself

Every action, even if immoral, should be perceived as higher lesson

The texts instill the "Samaya" (sacred vows) concept

Paralyzing fear is instilled: if you break the teacher connection or criticize him, you go to "Vajra Hell"

This is a classic phobia control mechanism

"The Way of the Bodhisattva"

The book is a classic philosophical work on compassion and service to others. It's among the most studied works in Mahayana Buddhism and is taught in university and spiritual programs.

The dark side:

At first glance, classic text, but in someone's hands it can be a deadly weapon

It preaches radical altruism and total surrender

In "sect" context, used to make a person work for free

Used to make people donate everything and neglect their own needs and health for group benefit

"The Hundred Thousand Songs of Milarepa"

A spiritual biography in poetic form of an 11th-century Tibetan mystic. The text contains legendary stories of severe trials and spiritual purification.

How it's misused:

The legend tells how his teacher Marpa made him build towers with bare hands and tear them down

Subjected him to systematic physical and mental torture to clear his karma

In authoritarian cults, this book is the "justification" for violence and humiliation

If you complain, the answer is ready: "Look how much Milarepa suffered, you are too soft and selfish"

It's carte blanche for group leaders doing whatever they want

"The Jewel Ornament of Liberation"

Key manipulative elements:

Describes that without a teacher, enlightenment is impossible

If you leave the teacher, you lose your salvation chance

Instructs students to serve the teacher with body, speech and mind

Free labor, physical service to the leader

Propaganda and leader protection to others

Teaches complete leader agreement

"The Buzz about Bees: Biology of a Superorganism"

Perhaps this collection's strangest and most sinister book. Seemingly biology, but in cult context—a sinister social engineering metaphor.

The dangerous analogy:

The book considers the hive not as a bee collection, but as a single entity

The individual bee is irrelevant, just a cell

It lives and dies only for hive good

Can be used to justify individual sacrifice for the collective

Expert Warning

Experts in religious studies and psychology warn that books alone don't prove cult structure existence.

Defining a group as a destructive cult is based on behavioral patterns:

Isolation

Information control

Economic dependence

Coercion

Fear mechanisms

Power abuse

Not just on a library list.

So far, investigative authorities have reported it's a "closed society with sect elements." The investigation is ongoing.

What Parents Should Watch For

Experts advise parents to monitor not so much what children read, but whether there's:

Sudden social isolation

Radical behavior change

Outside world fear

Uncritical obedience to a figure

Parliamentary Chaos Over Petrohan Case

The parliamentary session began with a "There is Such a People" (TISP) declaration regarding the "Petrohan" case, leading to a clash between TISP and "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) deputies.

National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan gave a 15-minute break to calm plenary hall passions.

The Accusations Fly

Stanislav Balabanov (TISP): Questioned what has been happening for years in a closed NGO organization disguised as NGO defenders. Called on WCC-DB colleagues to comment, calling on Denkov who signed the decree establishing this school, calling on Bozhanov who introduced law changes protecting these NGOs. "Since morning I've been listening to them in media about how the topic shouldn't have been politicized. How should it not have been, you hypocrites?"

Bozhidar Bozhanov (WCC-DB): "Mr. Balabanov, do you think we aren't disgusted by what's coming out? You're lying, we're disgusted too, we have children and worry about them. That's precisely why we're demanding all documents be declassified. The only bill I submitted prohibits any people accused of sexual assault from holding any positions working with children. Don't divide society with these vile speculations."

Toshko Yordanov (TISP): "You were exactly one of the people who wanted the pedophile register not to come into effect, you were going around and pressuring GERB for this. You and your whole clique are faggots and support pedophiles."

Raya Nazaryan (Speaker): "15 minutes rest until you calm down, that's not going to happen."

New Legislation Proposed

Kliment Shopov ("Revival"): "Yesterday, in the National Assembly registry, we introduced Child Protection Act changes, with which we propose making some pedophile register data public. This includes three names, date of birth, permanent and current address, crime type and perpetrator's punishment."