Bulgaria Secures €490 Million from EU SAFE Program to Boost Defense Industry

ECB Sets Timeline for Digital Euro, Eyes 2029 Launch
The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed that the introduction of a digital euro will proceed only once the necessary legislative framework is established by European institutions
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgaria is set to receive €490 million through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, according to BNR correspondent Angelina Piskova in Brussels. The funding is earmarked for investment in the country’s defense industry, specifically through joint public procurement initiatives.
The European Council approved the financial package after the European Commission reviewed and positively assessed the national defense investment plans submitted by member states. Under the SAFE program, Bulgaria could potentially access loans totaling more than €3.26 billion, highlighting the scale of support available for boosting national defense capabilities.
The Security Action for Europe (SAFE) is a new European Union financial mechanism designed to strengthen member states’ defence capabilities by supporting large‑scale investments in the European defence industry. Under the programme, the EU can issue up to €150 billion in long‑term, competitively priced loans to countries that submit national defence investment plans, with funding focused on joint procurement of priority military equipment and technologies. SAFE aims to boost production capacity, address capability gaps, and enhance Europe’s overall defence readiness, including cooperation with partners such as Ukraine and certain non‑EU countries. The loans are repaid by the beneficiary states, and procurements are structured to prioritise European industry and interoperability among participating nations.
Bulgarian drone developer Dronamics has unveiled a new defense platform built around its cargo drone, the Black Swan, aiming to fill a major gap in European airspace security.
A recent Eurobarometer survey indicates that Bulgarians show relatively low confidence in the European Union’s ability to strengthen security and defense
Outgoing Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that the Bulgarian Army is in the process of transitioning to NATO-standard weapons, a step aimed at modernizing its arsenal.
The European Commission has recommended a new submarine cable connecting Bulgaria as part of its Cable Projects of European Interest (CPEI), under the EU’s Action Plan on the Security of Submarine Cables
The Ministry of Defense has launched a public procurement procedure for the maintenance of Bulgaria’s Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, allocating a total of EUR 58 million for a comprehensive overhaul
Italy will fund the construction of temporary infrastructure for a NATO battlegroup base in Bulgaria, after Bulgaria’s parliamentary defence committee approved the agreement
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace