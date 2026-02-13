Bulgaria Secures €490 Million from EU SAFE Program to Boost Defense Industry

Bulgaria is set to receive €490 million through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, according to BNR correspondent Angelina Piskova in Brussels. The funding is earmarked for investment in the country’s defense industry, specifically through joint public procurement initiatives.

The European Council approved the financial package after the European Commission reviewed and positively assessed the national defense investment plans submitted by member states. Under the SAFE program, Bulgaria could potentially access loans totaling more than €3.26 billion, highlighting the scale of support available for boosting national defense capabilities.

The Security Action for Europe (SAFE) is a new European Union financial mechanism designed to strengthen member states’ defence capabilities by supporting large‑scale investments in the European defence industry. Under the programme, the EU can issue up to €150 billion in long‑term, competitively priced loans to countries that submit national defence investment plans, with funding focused on joint procurement of priority military equipment and technologies. SAFE aims to boost production capacity, address capability gaps, and enhance Europe’s overall defence readiness, including cooperation with partners such as Ukraine and certain non‑EU countries. The loans are repaid by the beneficiary states, and procurements are structured to prioritise European industry and interoperability among participating nations.