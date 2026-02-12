Bulgaria: "Revival" Pushes for Public Pedophile Register to Protect Children

MP Kliment Shopov from the "Revival" party announced on Thursday that his party has submitted amendments to the Child Protection Act, calling for the establishment of a national public register of pedophiles. According to Shopov, providing parents with access to this information is essential to safeguard children from individuals with such tendencies.

Under the proposed changes, certain details from the National Child Sex Offender Register, currently restricted to specific institutions, would be made public. These would include the offender’s full name, date of birth, address, type of crime, and sentence. Shopov emphasized that such transparency is increasingly necessary, citing a reported 58% rise in pedophilia cases in Bulgaria between 2023 and 2024.

In addition to the amendments on child protection, the party also commented on the president’s veto of changes to the Election Code. MP Tsveta Rangelova stated that "Revival" will support the proposed amendments and vote against the veto. She noted that whether the override succeeds may depend on whether the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) reconsiders its stance, as indicated by signals from its new leadership.