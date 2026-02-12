Bulgaria: "Revival" Pushes for Public Pedophile Register to Protect Children

Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link
Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
MP Kliment Shopov from the "Revival" party announced on Thursday that his party has submitted amendments to the Child Protection Act, calling for the establishment of a national public register of pedophiles. According to Shopov, providing parents with access to this information is essential to safeguard children from individuals with such tendencies.
Under the proposed changes, certain details from the National Child Sex Offender Register, currently restricted to specific institutions, would be made public. These would include the offender’s full name, date of birth, address, type of crime, and sentence. Shopov emphasized that such transparency is increasingly necessary, citing a reported 58% rise in pedophilia cases in Bulgaria between 2023 and 2024.
In addition to the amendments on child protection, the party also commented on the president’s veto of changes to the Election Code. MP Tsveta Rangelova stated that "Revival" will support the proposed amendments and vote against the veto. She noted that whether the override succeeds may depend on whether the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) reconsiders its stance, as indicated by signals from its new leadership.
Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and outgoing Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with Nickolay Mladenov, the UN High Representative for Gaza, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, focusing on the evolving security situation in the M
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the planned “Lukov March,” urging all responsible authorities to take full legal measures to prevent it.
Bulgarian drone developer Dronamics has unveiled a new defense platform built around its cargo drone, the Black Swan, aiming to fill a major gap in European airspace security.
A recent Eurobarometer survey indicates that Bulgarians show relatively low confidence in the European Union’s ability to strengthen security and defense
The process of forming Bulgaria’s next caretaker government has formally started, with Andrey Gyurov facing a strict deadline
Bulgaria is set to receive €490 million through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace