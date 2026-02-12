Bulgaria’s Caretaker Cabinet in the Works: Gyurov Pledges Integrity and Expertise

President Iliana Yotova officially entrusted Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, with the task of forming a caretaker government. Gyurov has a one-week deadline to present the proposed cabinet.

Speaking at the handover, Yotova emphasized the high expectations placed on the interim government. She called for elections that are fair, transparent, and properly organized, ensuring every vote is protected and the process complies with Bulgaria’s constitution and laws. Yotova also noted that consultations with parliamentary parties had highlighted pressing national issues requiring urgent solutions, and she tasked Gyurov with addressing these while overseeing a functioning National Assembly.

Gyurov acknowledged the weight of the responsibility. He stressed that trust in government begins with trust in the individuals who compose it and promised to assemble a cabinet based on expertise, integrity, and professionalism rather than political affiliation. He pledged that the future ministers would act calmly, avoid aggression, and inspire confidence among citizens. “We do not expect a credit of trust or patience. We expect the opportunity to prove ourselves with work,” Gyurov said.

The caretaker prime minister candidate added that he aims to form a team in which every member can present themselves with personal credibility and competence. Gyurov assured that the cabinet would embody decency and experience, serving as a stabilizing factor during the electoral period. He concluded that the upcoming team would work diligently to deliver meaningful, credible elections and uphold public confidence in governance.

Andrey Gyurov told reporters after meeting with President Iliana Yotova, who entrusted him with forming a government, that he is beginning talks that will move swiftly. He emphasized that the caretaker cabinet should have no members “on strings,” reflecting the public’s clear rejection of such governments. Gyurov also highlighted his independence, noting that he is not a member of any political party and is not beholden to any party. On potential ministerial candidates, he said all options remain open, stressing that the Interior Minister must be capable of ensuring fair elections. He added that the candidate pool is limited and should come from within the system.

Yotova’s nomination of Gyurov follows consultations with several candidates eligible under the Constitution. Once the caretaker government is proposed and approved, the president will issue a decree to appoint the cabinet and set the date for early parliamentary elections, to be held within two months.