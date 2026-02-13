Zelensky Dismisses Spring Election Speculation as Ukraine Ties Peace to EU Entry Timeline

President Volodymyr Zelensky is not preparing to announce presidential elections or a referendum on a potential peace agreement with Russia on Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, according to a source in the President’s Office cited on Feb. 11. The clarification followed a Financial Times report suggesting that Kyiv was considering holding both votes in the spring and that such plans could be unveiled on the anniversary date.

Asked directly whether an announcement was expected on Feb. 24, the source responded that this was not the case, stressing that without security, no such political steps were possible. The report nevertheless fueled speculation that Ukraine might be facing growing pressure from Washington to speed up internal political processes in connection with possible peace talks. Officials in Kyiv rejected this framing, insisting that security conditions, not external timelines, would determine any decisions.

Representatives of the President’s Office emphasized that elections cannot be realistically discussed while daily Russian attacks continue. They underlined that there is no opposition in principle to holding elections, but that they must take place in an environment where security is guaranteed.

Later the same day, Zelensky himself said he learned about the alleged plan to announce elections from the Financial Times article. He described it as inappropriate to use Feb. 24, a date marking the invasion, for domestic political discussions. He reiterated that elections would only be considered once all necessary security guarantees are in place, calling it fundamentally a security issue.

Zelensky also confirmed that the topic of elections had been mentioned by the United States, but said Washington had not demanded that Ukraine hold elections before a ceasefire is achieved. He added that the United States was not threatening to withhold security guarantees over the timing of elections, stressing that elections are not being linked to such guarantees.

In separate remarks on Feb. 11, Zelensky said the European Union must provide Ukraine with a concrete date for joining the bloc. His comments came a day after a European Commission spokesperson said Ukraine’s accession efforts are viewed as part of the broader peace process, while avoiding speculation about timelines. On the same day, Politico reported that the EU was drafting a plan that could allow Ukraine to join as early as 2027, though initially without full membership rights.

Zelensky said Ukraine would do everything necessary to be technically ready for accession by 2027 and to complete the key steps required. He stressed that beyond technical readiness, a clearly defined date was essential, arguing that without it Russia would attempt to obstruct the process. He added that he would not sign a peace agreement involving the United States, Russia and Europe if it did not include a specific timeline for Ukraine’s EU membership.

According to Zelensky, a fixed accession date would function as a security guarantee for Ukraine. He said that his signature on any comprehensive plan to end the war would be tied to assurances that Ukrainians would receive a clear and binding commitment on EU accession.

In late January, Zelensky publicly named 2027 as Ukraine’s target year for joining the EU. The proposal has drawn resistance from some member states, both among countries broadly supportive of Ukraine and those skeptical of its European path. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been particularly vocal, describing the idea of admitting Ukraine by 2027 as an open declaration of war against Hungary and reiterating his long-standing opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, despite backing Ukraine’s European aspirations, has also said that a 2027 accession date is unrealistic. Ukraine formally applied for EU membership in February 2022, just days after Russia launched its invasion. The country received candidate status later that year, and accession talks were officially opened in 2024. However, negotiations on specific accession clusters have yet to begin, with Hungary using its veto to block further progress.