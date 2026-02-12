One Killed, Two Wounded in Early-Morning Stabbing in Sofia Neighborhood

A fatal knife attack took place early this morning in Sofia’s Poduyane district, leaving one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to information from police and emergency services.

The incident was reported shortly before 5:40 a.m., with initial alerts placing the attack around 5:00 a.m. Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Investigators say a man in his 40s attacked three people with a knife. The victims were a young man in his early 20s, a 15-year-old minor, and an elderly woman.

The young man, aged either 21 or 22 according to different reports, died from his injuries. The minor sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Pirogov Hospital. The woman, described as being between 70 and 78 years old, suffered cuts and stab wounds to her abdomen and chest and was taken to ISUL Hospital.

Police detained a 44-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack. He was found with a cut on his arm, which investigators believe may have been self-inflicted during the assault. According to information cited by bTV, the detained man is believed to be the father of the two younger victims, though this detail has not yet been officially confirmed.

Authorities have not released further details about the motive, and the investigation is ongoing. Additional information is expected as the case develops.

Separately, prosecutors also provided details about an unrelated knife attack that occurred the previous evening in the Sofia metro. That incident took place on February 8 at around 11:00 p.m. between the Konstantin Velichkov and Opalchenska metro stations. Two boys were injured after being attacked by a 19-year-old man.

According to supervising prosecutor Gergana Mitalova, the victims were part of a small group of children sitting on benches inside a metro train when the attacker, who was known to them, pulled out a knife and targeted one of the minors. The boy suffered a slash wound to his left shoulder. As the attacker was leaving the train, he turned on another boy, kicked him in the face, knocked out one tooth and damaged two others.

The injured boys sought help from a police officer at the metro station, after which a patrol was called and both were taken to Pirogov Hospital. The younger victim sustained moderate bodily injuries, while the older one suffered lighter injuries. The attacker claimed he had been provoked, but the prosecutor said this version is not supported by the evidence collected so far.

The 19-year-old suspect has a prior conviction for robbery committed while he was a minor and is currently involved in separate criminal proceedings related to drug distribution. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened against him for causing bodily harm.

In a statement to Nova TV, Metropolitan EAD confirmed that two minors aged 13 and 15 reported the metro attack to the police officer on duty at the Konstantin Velichkov station. According to their account, they were traveling from Serdika to Zapaden Park when they were assaulted by an unknown individual. One boy suffered a tooth injury, while the other had a visible wound caused by a sharp object.

Metropolitan EAD said the suspect was quickly identified and detained following coordinated action between metro staff and the Sofia police. The company noted that video surveillance covers platforms and station vestibules throughout the metro network, but there are currently no cameras installed inside the trains themselves. All new rolling stock to be introduced in the future will include integrated onboard video surveillance systems.

The metro operator added that it has a standing contract with the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs to ensure security in the metro, with police officers stationed at metro stations. Metropolitan EAD said it is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident.