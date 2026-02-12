Bulgaria Weather Thursday: Temperatures Rise but Rain Persists in South and East

Thursday’s weather in Bulgaria will see a rise in temperatures, but clouds and rain will continue to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for February 12.

Most of Southern Bulgaria will experience rain during the day, extending into Eastern Bulgaria after noon, while cloud cover over Western and Central regions may temporarily break. A weak to moderate southerly wind is expected across Eastern Bulgaria and the Struma Valley.

Minimum temperatures will range from 0° to 5°, with Sofia around 0°. Daytime highs will generally reach between 7° and 12°, with the capital seeing around 10°. Precipitation in Eastern Bulgaria will ease by nighttime, but new showers are expected to form in the southwest, gradually covering Southern Bulgaria after midnight.

The mountains will remain mostly cloudy, with rain at lower elevations and snow above 2,000 meters. The heaviest precipitation is expected in the Rhodope Mountains, Strandzha, Sakar, and the eastern parts of Stara Planina. Showers in Western and Central mountain ranges will temporarily stop in the afternoon. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will peak around 7°, dropping to about 1° at 2,000 meters, with winds shifting briefly from south to west.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain appearing after noon but gradually easing from south to north by evening. A moderate southerly wind will blow, and maximum temperatures will reach 7°-8°, slightly above sea surface levels. The sea is expected to have waves of 2-3.