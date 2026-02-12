Bulgaria Weather Thursday: Temperatures Rise but Rain Persists in South and East

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Thursday’s weather in Bulgaria will see a rise in temperatures, but clouds and rain will continue to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for February 12.
Most of Southern Bulgaria will experience rain during the day, extending into Eastern Bulgaria after noon, while cloud cover over Western and Central regions may temporarily break. A weak to moderate southerly wind is expected across Eastern Bulgaria and the Struma Valley.
Minimum temperatures will range from 0° to 5°, with Sofia around 0°. Daytime highs will generally reach between 7° and 12°, with the capital seeing around 10°. Precipitation in Eastern Bulgaria will ease by nighttime, but new showers are expected to form in the southwest, gradually covering Southern Bulgaria after midnight.
The mountains will remain mostly cloudy, with rain at lower elevations and snow above 2,000 meters. The heaviest precipitation is expected in the Rhodope Mountains, Strandzha, Sakar, and the eastern parts of Stara Planina. Showers in Western and Central mountain ranges will temporarily stop in the afternoon. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will peak around 7°, dropping to about 1° at 2,000 meters, with winds shifting briefly from south to west.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain appearing after noon but gradually easing from south to north by evening. A moderate southerly wind will blow, and maximum temperatures will reach 7°-8°, slightly above sea surface levels. The sea is expected to have waves of 2-3.
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.
Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.
This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.
On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see mild
Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace