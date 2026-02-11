Bulgaria Celebrates Second Winter Olympic Medal as Lora Hristova Shines!

Sports | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Celebrates Second Winter Olympic Medal as Lora Hristova Shines!

Lora Hristova delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s 15-kilometer individual start biathlon event at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, earning Bulgaria its second medal of the competition. The 22-year-old from the town of Troyan completed the course in 42:20.1 minutes, flawlessly hitting all 20 targets without a single mistake.

Her precision on the shooting range and consistent speed on the track made Hristova the fastest competitor at the moment she crossed the finish line, leading the field among those who had already completed the race. This podium finish marks the eighth Olympic medal for Bulgaria at the Winter Games and the third in biathlon, following Ekaterina Dafovska’s gold in Nagano in 1998 and Irina Nikulchina’s bronze in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The gold medal went to Julia Simon of France, who finished 1:04.5 minutes ahead of Hristova, while silver was claimed by another French athlete, Lou Jeanmonnot. Hristova’s achievement in her second Olympic appearance demonstrates both her skill and her ability to perform under pressure, further cementing her place among Bulgaria’s top winter sports athletes.

Bulgaria celebrates this significant accomplishment as Hristova adds to the country’s Olympic legacy and raises hopes for continued success in biathlon at the Winter Games.

Further reading: Tervel Zamfirov Wins Historic Medal for Bulgaria at the Winter Olympics

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, medal, bronze, Hristova, biathlon

Related Articles:

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Longest Workweek While Young Graduates Lead Employment Rates

Bulgaria continues to stand out in the European labor market for both its low unemployment and the high employment rate among young graduates

Business | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Clear Deceleration in Inflation, Officials Report Stable Market

Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported a visible deceleration in inflation, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, calculated on the basis of more than 40,000 price observations covering around 8,000 goods and services

Business » Finance | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:00

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria Weather Thursday: Temperatures Rise but Rain Persists in South and East

Thursday’s weather in Bulgaria will see a rise in temperatures, but clouds and rain will continue to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for February 12.

Society » Environment | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria: Authorities Seize Over 200,000 in Counterfeit Euros

Authorities in the Bulgarian town of Lovech have disclosed the results of a major operation targeting the distribution of counterfeit currency.

Crime | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Viral Proposal Turns Violent: Queer Referee Targeted Outside Home

German football referee Pascal Kaiser was hospitalized over the weekend after being assaulted outside his Cologne home, his lawyer confirmed to local media on Monday. Kaiser shared a photo of his bruised face on Instagram, highlighting the severity of the

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:14

'Genetics Helped': Tervel Zamfirov Returns Home After Historic Olympic Bronze

Tervel Zamfirov returned to Bulgaria a day after winning the country’s first Winter Olympic medal in two decades, a bronze in the parallel giant slalom snowboarding event

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:43

Tervel Zamfirov Wins Historic Medal for Bulgaria at the Winter Olympics

Twenty-year-old Tervel Zamfirov delivered a moment of pure sporting drama for Bulgaria by winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano–Cortina, marking the country’s first Winter Olympics medal in two decades

Sports | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 16:08

Bulgaria Marches in Four Cities as Winter Olympics Open in Milano-Cortina

Bulgaria appeared with a four-member delegation format during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, becoming the 15th country to enter the parade

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 23:02

Dates, Disciplines and Debuts: Bulgaria’s Program at Milano-Cortina 2026

Bulgaria’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026 gets underway on Sunday, February 8, with the qualification rounds in the parallel giant slalom in alpine snowboarding

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:20

Bulgarian President Yotova Pictured with JD Vance at Milan Olympics

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova appeared in Milan alongside US Vice President JD Vance and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in a group photograph of attending heads of state

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 12:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria