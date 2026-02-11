Bulgaria Celebrates Second Winter Olympic Medal as Lora Hristova Shines!

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria's export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
Lora Hristova delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s 15-kilometer individual start biathlon event at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, earning Bulgaria its second medal of the competition. The 22-year-old from the town of Troyan completed the course in 42:20.1 minutes, flawlessly hitting all 20 targets without a single mistake.
Her precision on the shooting range and consistent speed on the track made Hristova the fastest competitor at the moment she crossed the finish line, leading the field among those who had already completed the race. This podium finish marks the eighth Olympic medal for Bulgaria at the Winter Games and the third in biathlon, following Ekaterina Dafovska’s gold in Nagano in 1998 and Irina Nikulchina’s bronze in Salt Lake City in 2002.
The gold medal went to Julia Simon of France, who finished 1:04.5 minutes ahead of Hristova, while silver was claimed by another French athlete, Lou Jeanmonnot. Hristova’s achievement in her second Olympic appearance demonstrates both her skill and her ability to perform under pressure, further cementing her place among Bulgaria’s top winter sports athletes.
Bulgaria celebrates this significant accomplishment as Hristova adds to the country’s Olympic legacy and raises hopes for continued success in biathlon at the Winter Games.
