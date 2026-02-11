Bulgaria: Authorities Seize Over 200,000 in Counterfeit Euros

Authorities in the Bulgarian town of Lovech have disclosed the results of a major operation targeting the distribution of counterfeit currency. During the operation, law enforcement detained a 51-year-old man, discovering more than 206,000 euros in counterfeit banknotes in his possession and at properties linked to him.

The investigation was triggered by operational intelligence, leading police to identify and stop the suspect near the village of Zlatna Panega. When officers attempted to search him, the man attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. An initial search revealed around 2,000 counterfeit euros on his person. Subsequent searches of two addresses connected to the suspect uncovered an additional 200,000 euros. Most of the seized notes were in 100 and 200 euro denominations, with smaller quantities of 50 and 20 euro notes also found.

Investigators noted that the quality of the counterfeit notes is exceptionally high, making them difficult to detect and easily usable in retail transactions if proper attention is not paid.

The suspect, a resident of the Lovech region, is already known to law enforcement and has previous convictions related to document fraud, with some investigations still pending.

He has been formally charged with possession of counterfeit currency in large amounts. The prosecutor’s office has held him for up to 72 hours and is preparing a request to extend his detention. If convicted, he could face a prison term ranging from two to eight years. Investigators are continuing to determine the origin of the counterfeit money and whether it was part of a larger distribution network.