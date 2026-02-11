Bulgaria: Authorities Seize Over 200,000 in Counterfeit Euros

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
Authorities in the Bulgarian town of Lovech have disclosed the results of a major operation targeting the distribution of counterfeit currency. During the operation, law enforcement detained a 51-year-old man, discovering more than 206,000 euros in counterfeit banknotes in his possession and at properties linked to him.
The investigation was triggered by operational intelligence, leading police to identify and stop the suspect near the village of Zlatna Panega. When officers attempted to search him, the man attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. An initial search revealed around 2,000 counterfeit euros on his person. Subsequent searches of two addresses connected to the suspect uncovered an additional 200,000 euros. Most of the seized notes were in 100 and 200 euro denominations, with smaller quantities of 50 and 20 euro notes also found.
Investigators noted that the quality of the counterfeit notes is exceptionally high, making them difficult to detect and easily usable in retail transactions if proper attention is not paid.
The suspect, a resident of the Lovech region, is already known to law enforcement and has previous convictions related to document fraud, with some investigations still pending.
He has been formally charged with possession of counterfeit currency in large amounts. The prosecutor’s office has held him for up to 72 hours and is preparing a request to extend his detention. If convicted, he could face a prison term ranging from two to eight years. Investigators are continuing to determine the origin of the counterfeit money and whether it was part of a larger distribution network.
A 19-year-old has been formally charged by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office for attacking two minors on the Sofia metro. The victims, aged 13 and 15, suffered injuries during the incident on February 8.
The three men who were discovered dead at the Petrohan lodge had gone without food for several days before their deaths, consuming only water or tea.
The Prosecutor’s Office has released further details regarding the investigation into the deaths of six individuals connected to the incidents at the Petrohan lodge and under Okolchitsa Peak
Ralitsa Asenova, the mother of 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov, whose body was discovered in a camper near Okolchitsa Peak alongside Ivaylo Kalushev and a 15-year-old boy, has publicly challenged the official versions announced so far in the investigation.
Authorities have revealed that Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev were found dead in the Petrohan lodge after setting it on fire. This conclusion, presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, follows the release of thr
Investigators in the western Bulgarian city of Pernik are examining a case involving an attempted payment with a suspected counterfeit 20-euro banknote, according to the regional spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, Ventsislav Aleksov.
