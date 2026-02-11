Bulgaria: Political Lines Harden After Yotova Names Gyurov Acting Prime Minister

Vice President Iliana Yotova’s decision to nominate Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as acting prime minister triggered immediate and sharply divided reactions across the political spectrum. Parties in parliament alternately described the move as the only realistic option and a safeguard for fair elections, or as a politically charged choice that risks legal uncertainty and biased governance.

Yotova announced her decision on Wednesday, following consultations with all parliamentary groups and with the constitutionally eligible candidates. Those who formally declared readiness to take on the role included Gyurov, Deputy Ombudswoman Maria Filipova, Court of Auditors Chair Dimitar Glavchev, and Glavchev’s deputies Silvia Kadreva and Margarita Nikolova.

Before assuming office, Gyurov must propose the composition of a caretaker Council of Ministers for approval by Yotova. He is then required to resign as deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, with parliament voting on that resignation.

The caretaker appointment follows the December resignation of the government led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, which had been backed by GERB, DPS, BSP and TISP. The cabinet stepped down amid the largest protests seen in decades. Subsequently, all three parties that received mandates to form a new government, GERB, WCC-DB and APS, returned them unfulfilled.

GERB: elections matter more than names

GERB representative Denitsa Sacheva said the caretaker cabinet would effectively be associated with "We Continue the Change Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and Iliana Yotova. She stressed that GERB had not pushed for a specific candidate during consultations and is unconcerned about who will serve as interior minister.

According to Sacheva, the frequent focus on the interior minister during election periods is often used as an excuse by parties that later lose at the polls. She argued that voter trust, not individual appointments, ultimately determines election outcomes. GERB said it would comment on the cabinet only after its full composition is officially presented.

WCC-DB: nomination seen as step toward fair elections

WCC-DB co-chair Asen Vassilev welcomed Gyurov’s nomination, calling it a positive move toward ensuring fair elections. He emphasized that the decision lies entirely with the vice president under the constitution and said the coalition’s priority is the integrity of the electoral process.

Vassilev reiterated that WCC-DB cannot propose ministers for the caretaker cabinet but expressed his personal view that if Boyko Rashkov were appointed interior minister, it would further strengthen confidence in the fairness of the vote. He recalled that during Rashkov’s tenure in 2021, instances of vote buying and controlled voting were at their lowest, contrasting this with a rise in such practices in 2022.

Vassilev dismissed concerns that the caretaker government would be branded as a WCC-led cabinet, insisting that any caretaker administration serves Bulgaria, not a party.

TISP: accusations of bias and legal risks

"There Is Such a People" (TISP) reacted strongly against Yotova’s choice. Party figure Toshko Yordanov accused the presidency of siding with what he described as the “coalition of charlatans” and warned of unfair elections driven by political influence.

Yordanov raised questions about whether Gyurov might seek to shield WCC-DB from past controversies and whether there had been prior coordination between Yotova and President Rumen Radev. He claimed political pressure on the presidency had reached alarming levels.

TISP MP Alexander Rashev focused on Gyurov’s unresolved legal situation. Gyurov was temporarily removed as BNB deputy governor in 2024 following an Anti-Corruption Commission decision related to delayed withdrawal from company management roles. Although Gyurov appealed, the case remains unresolved pending an opinion from the Court of Justice of the European Union. Rashev warned that an adverse ruling could leave the country with an acting prime minister deemed incompatible with the post, creating institutional paralysis and casting doubt on his decisions.

DPS-New Beginning and APS: neutrality questioned, distance praised

Iskra Mihaylova from DPS-New Beginning said the party’s stance remained unchanged from earlier consultations. DPS had argued for a politically neutral caretaker prime minister with institutional experience. Mihaylova said Gyurov is clearly linked to a specific political force, placing full responsibility for the decision on the presidency.

At the same time, she noted what she described as a positive aspect: no one could claim that DPS leader Delyan Peevski had influenced the appointment.

In contrast, Hayri Sadakov of Ahmed Dogan’s APS said Gyurov appears to be the furthest removed from the existing governance model. He expressed expectations that Gyurov would ensure transparent elections and deliver concrete actions rather than rhetoric.

BSP and other parties: cautious support

BSP parliamentary group chair Natalia Kiselova said the Socialists expect Gyurov to present a competent and independent cabinet capable of organizing fair elections. She confirmed that a court ruling in Luxembourg is awaited regarding Gyurov’s status and noted that he is currently on unpaid leave from the BNB. According to Kiselova, a caretaker cabinet should be in place by mid-February.

"Greatness" leader Ivelin Mihaylov described Gyurov’s nomination as a move toward fairer elections. He argued that Boyko Rashkov would be the best choice for interior minister due to his strained relations with GERB leader Boyko Borissov*.

*Borissov was briefly detained during the Petkov government, when Boyko Rashkov served as minister of interior.