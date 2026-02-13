Bulgaria Sees Clear Deceleration in Inflation, Officials Report Stable Market

Business » FINANCE | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Clear Deceleration in Inflation, Officials Report Stable Market

Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported a visible deceleration in inflation, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, calculated on the basis of more than 40,000 price observations covering around 8,000 goods and services. Annual inflation has slowed to 3.6%, while food price growth has eased to 4%. The data were presented during a parliamentary hearing focused on price dynamics and inflation in the context of Bulgaria’s preparation for adopting the euro.

During the hearing, Competition Protection Commission (CPC) Chair Rosen Karadimov warned that several sectors of the economy are under pressure due to shrinking domestic production and increasing imports, developments that could put entire industries at risk. He noted that discussions with major retail chains have already produced tangible results, including price freezes, price reductions and promotional campaigns aimed at easing the burden on consumers.

Karadimov stressed that coordinated action by both the executive and legislative branches is essential. He pointed out that, for the first time, producers across agriculture, food processing and manufacturing have expressed unified support for the Commission’s efforts, saying they now feel that the state is standing behind them.

Consumer Protection Commission head Alexander Kolyachev reported that nearly 7,000 inspections of traders have been carried out since the start of the euro introduction period. About one in ten of these checks uncovered violations. Alongside enforcement, the Commission has rolled out a system for daily price monitoring of roughly 1,500 products sold in large retail chains and pharmacies.

According to Kolyachev, the data indicate a calm and balanced market environment, with the transition to the euro progressing more smoothly than initially expected. He highlighted the launch of the “How much does it cost?” website as a key tool, requiring major food retailers and a large share of pharmacies to submit daily price information for each of the monitored products. This, he said, enhances transparency and helps reassure consumers during the currency transition.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, NSI, deceleration

Related Articles:

Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link

Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries.

Business » Industry | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:00

Authorities in Bulgaria Urged to Prevent Neo-Nazi Commemoration in Sofia

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the planned “Lukov March,” urging all responsible authorities to take full legal measures to prevent it.

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 15:06

Bulgaria’s Average Salary Hits 1,369 Euros in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s average salary for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 2,678 leva, or 1,369 euros, marking an increase of over 5% compared to the previous quarter, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Society | February 13, 2026, Friday // 14:12

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Adds 0.3-0.4% to Inflation, Says BNB Governor

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is unfolding in line with expectations, according to Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, who spoke at an economic forum in Sofia hosted by The Economist magazine.

Business » Finance | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:35

Bulgarian Businesses Sound Alarm as Skill Shortages Persist Across Education Levels

An annual employer survey conducted by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows that the gap between education and business needs in Bulgaria remains deep and persistent

Business | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:02

Seven-Day Deadline: Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Begins Talks on Interim Government, Early Elections Expected in April

The process of forming Bulgaria’s next caretaker government has formally started, with Andrey Gyurov facing a strict deadline

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 09:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Adds 0.3-0.4% to Inflation, Says BNB Governor

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is unfolding in line with expectations, according to Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, who spoke at an economic forum in Sofia hosted by The Economist magazine.

Business » Finance | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:35

How to Identify a Counterfeit Euro Banknote

Detecting a fake euro note does not require specialized tools or microscopes. By carefully examining, feeling, and tilting the banknote, you can verify its authenticity.

Business » Finance | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:24

Bulgaria Nears Completion of Leva Withdrawal as 81% Taken Out of Circulation

As of February 6, 2026, Bulgaria continues to make steady progress in withdrawing the national currency, the leva, from circulation.

Business » Finance | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 09:09

Bulgarian Central Bank Reports New 10-Year Government Debt Issue Worth €150 Million

Bulgaria has taken on new debt amounting to 150 million euros through the issuance of government securities, according to results published on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) website.

Business » Finance | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:38

Bulgaria One Month After the Euro: Inflation Slows, Budget Pressures Remain

The first month following the introduction of the euro and the period of dual circulation with the lev has now ended, providing a clearer picture of how the transition is unfolding.

Business » Finance | February 9, 2026, Monday // 11:00

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover

The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway

Business » Finance | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 13:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria