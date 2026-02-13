Bulgaria Sees Clear Deceleration in Inflation, Officials Report Stable Market

Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported a visible deceleration in inflation, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, calculated on the basis of more than 40,000 price observations covering around 8,000 goods and services. Annual inflation has slowed to 3.6%, while food price growth has eased to 4%. The data were presented during a parliamentary hearing focused on price dynamics and inflation in the context of Bulgaria’s preparation for adopting the euro.

During the hearing, Competition Protection Commission (CPC) Chair Rosen Karadimov warned that several sectors of the economy are under pressure due to shrinking domestic production and increasing imports, developments that could put entire industries at risk. He noted that discussions with major retail chains have already produced tangible results, including price freezes, price reductions and promotional campaigns aimed at easing the burden on consumers.

Karadimov stressed that coordinated action by both the executive and legislative branches is essential. He pointed out that, for the first time, producers across agriculture, food processing and manufacturing have expressed unified support for the Commission’s efforts, saying they now feel that the state is standing behind them.

Consumer Protection Commission head Alexander Kolyachev reported that nearly 7,000 inspections of traders have been carried out since the start of the euro introduction period. About one in ten of these checks uncovered violations. Alongside enforcement, the Commission has rolled out a system for daily price monitoring of roughly 1,500 products sold in large retail chains and pharmacies.

According to Kolyachev, the data indicate a calm and balanced market environment, with the transition to the euro progressing more smoothly than initially expected. He highlighted the launch of the “How much does it cost?” website as a key tool, requiring major food retailers and a large share of pharmacies to submit daily price information for each of the monitored products. This, he said, enhances transparency and helps reassure consumers during the currency transition.