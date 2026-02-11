Sofia Moves Toward Fully Digital Public Transport as Plastic Cards Near Phase-Out

Society | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:36
Bulgaria: Sofia Moves Toward Fully Digital Public Transport as Plastic Cards Near Phase-Out

The Center for Urban Mobility (CGM) is close to launching a new mobile application that will eliminate the need for physical transport cards in Sofia. The system is in its final development phase and will allow passengers to store their public transport cards in a digital wallet and use them directly from their mobile devices.

The first step will be integration with Google Wallet, after which support for Apple Wallet will also be introduced. Once implemented, travelers will no longer need to carry plastic cards, as validation will be done directly via smartphone or smartwatch.

The application will enable users to add their transport cards to a digital wallet, check their validity and basic details at any time, and top up their cards more easily. Access to services will be fully digital, with all key functions available directly through the phone.

During inspections, passengers will only need to scan their mobile device or wearable, replacing paper tickets and physical cards altogether. According to CGM, this will significantly simplify both travel and ticket control.

At present, final technical refinements and integration tests are underway to ensure the system operates securely and reliably in everyday conditions. CGM notes that the focus is on stability and user safety before the official launch.

Users who already have an active account on the Center for Urban Mobility’s online portal will be able to log in to the new mobile application using the same credentials, regardless of whether they currently use the portal for transport passes or parking services.

Tags: sofia, transport, digital, plastic

