“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria: “Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko and Aleksandar Vucic

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia. He described Bulgaria as a “loyal EU member” whose actions could potentially obstruct energy cooperation between Russia and Serbia, BGNES reported.

Focusing on gas supplies, Botsan-Kharchenko stressed the importance of reaching agreements at the highest political level, at a price acceptable and as favorable as possible to both Russia and Serbia. He emphasized that the choice between short-term and long-term contracts was primarily a technical matter, intended to ensure smooth implementation of any high-level agreements.

Botsan-Kharchenko explained that short-term contracts, renewed periodically, every three months, for instance, offer more flexibility, whereas long-term agreements might be less adaptable under changing circumstances. However, he warned that technical decisions are often politicized, particularly by EU actors or “malicious” commentators, framing Russia’s actions as pressure on Serbia.

The ambassador also argued that Serbia’s main pressures come from the EU rather than Russia. He noted that Serbia, pursuing European integration, must consider EU energy policy decisions, including potential restrictions on Russian gas purchases and deliveries.

Lastly, Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out that Bulgaria’s position as an EU member complicates Russian-Serbian gas cooperation, since Russian gas flows to Serbia via Bulgarian territory. He suggested that any barriers imposed by Sofia could affect the process, reinforcing his view that short-term contracts remain the more practical option.

