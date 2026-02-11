EU Greenlights Massive €90 Billion Loan to Bolster Ukraine’s Defense and Budget Amid Russia's War

World » EU | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:26
Bulgaria: EU Greenlights Massive €90 Billion Loan to Bolster Ukraine’s Defense and Budget Amid Russia's War

The European Parliament has approved a €90 billion support package for Ukraine, aimed at addressing the country’s urgent financial and defense needs as Russia’s war of aggression enters its fifth year. The package, agreed under urgent legislative procedures, covers both 2026 and 2027 and consists of €60 billion earmarked for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and €30 billion allocated for macro-financial assistance and budget support through the EU’s Ukraine Facility.

The defense component is designed to ensure Ukraine has timely access to essential military equipment. Priority will be given to supplies from Ukrainian, EU, and European Economic Area/European Free Trade Association defense industries. Targeted exceptions will allow sourcing from other countries if certain critical materials are unavailable within these regions. Financial support under the package will follow a financing strategy prepared by Ukraine and assessed by the European Commission, requiring formal approval by the Council.

All disbursements will be tied to strict conditions, including Ukraine’s continued commitment to democratic reforms, the rule of law, protection of human rights, and ongoing anti-corruption measures. The €90 billion loan will be financed via common EU borrowing, guaranteed under the EU long-term budget, with debt service covered by the EU annual budgets. Estimated costs are around €1 billion in 2027 and €3 billion per year from 2028. Ukraine will repay the principal once it receives war reparations from Russia.

The Parliament approved the legislative measures by substantial majorities: 458 votes to 140 (with 44 abstentions) for the support loan itself, 473 to 140 (32 abstentions) to amend the Ukraine Facility, and 490 to 130 (32 abstentions) for adjustments to the 2021–2027 EU budget. The package still requires formal adoption by the Council before the Commission can release the first payments, expected early in the second quarter of 2026.

The support loan was initially agreed at the European Council in Brussels on 18 December 2025 and presented by the European Commission on 14 January 2026. It is intended to cover roughly two-thirds of Ukraine’s estimated financial needs for the period. Czechia, Hungary, and Slovakia have opted out of backing the package, which was therefore implemented under the EU’s enhanced cooperation mechanism, allowing willing member states to proceed without full unanimity.

This €90 billion package represents one of the largest coordinated financial efforts by the EU to assist a country under war conditions, combining immediate defense aid with budgetary and macro-financial support contingent on continued reforms and governance commitments.

