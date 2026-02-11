Orban Claims EU and Ukraine Have “Declared War” on Hungary Ahead of April Elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that both the European Union and Ukraine have effectively “declared war” on Hungary following a Politico article outlining plans for Ukraine’s potential early accession to the EU and strategies to bypass Hungary’s veto. Orban described the publication as the “Brusselian elite’s official outlet” and labeled the proposals as a “latest war plan” against his country.

In statements on X, Orban argued that the plan disregards the will of the Hungarian people and is designed to remove the current government, favoring the opposition Tisza Party, which he claims would allow EU decisions to proceed without Hungary’s objection. He urged citizens to “stop them at the ballot box” in the April elections, asserting that Fidesz remains the only party defending Hungarian sovereignty against what he calls Brussels’ control.

The Politico piece details the unprecedented concept of granting Ukraine “accession in advance” to the EU, potentially allowing partial membership as soon as 2027, while still upholding fundamental EU requirements. The article also outlines contingency plans within the EU, dubbed “plans A, B, and C,” to navigate Hungary’s persistent refusal to approve procedural steps for Ukraine’s further integration. The primary scenario assumes Orban could lose the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Péter Magyar of the Tisza Party accused Orban’s team of attempting to intimidate him with secretly recorded intimate videos, though he stated no compromising material exists. Recent polls suggest Magyar’s party currently leads Fidesz by 8 to 10 percentage points, highlighting a tight and contentious political climate ahead of the elections.