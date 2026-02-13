War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

February 12, 2026, Thursday // 15:01
Bulgaria: War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline. According to the National Statistical Institute, the country exported goods worth 42.9 billion euros, representing a 3.2% drop compared to 2024. This follows a minor 0.2% decrease in 2024 and a more pronounced 6.5% fall in 2023.

The primary factor behind this downward trend is the weakening of EU markets, largely attributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Among Bulgaria’s key EU trading partners, exports to Germany and Italy saw the sharpest contractions, each falling by 7.5%. France also experienced a notable decrease of 4.8%. In contrast, exports to Greece remained largely stable, while shipments to Romania grew by 5.3%. Collectively, Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, and France account for nearly two-thirds of Bulgaria’s exports to the EU, or 64.3%.

Beyond Europe, Bulgarian exports to non-EU countries also faced a decline. In 2025, shipments outside the EU fell by 2.2%, totaling 15.34 billion euros.

Overall, the data highlight the ongoing pressures on Bulgaria’s export-dependent economy, as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and fluctuating demand across European markets continue to affect trade performance.

Tags: Bulgaria, exports, EU, Ukraine

