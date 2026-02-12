New White House Project Supervisor Linked to Foundation with Bulgarian and Russian Connections
Rodney Mims Cook Jr., the newly appointed chairman of the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts (CFA), is overseeing the project for the new White House Ballroom, writes Intelligence Online. While his role in this high-profile initiative is clear, Cook also maintains ties to international foundations and figures whose networks have drawn scrutiny, BGNES reports.
Cook serves on the advisory board of the Clementy Schuman Legacy Foundation (CSLF), formerly known as the Clementy Foundation, which is part of a group of companies controlled by Belgian businessman Pierre Louvrier. Louvrier’s investment activities include projects in Bulgaria, some of which were reportedly conducted alongside sanctioned Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, though Louvrier has denied any formal connection. Malofeev, known for his support of pan-Slavism and the Orthodox Church, has been sanctioned by the U.S. and EU for funding Kremlin operations in Ukraine.
The CSLF has been linked to diplomatic initiatives, including efforts to promote so-called peace plans regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine. Cook’s association with the foundation first appeared on CSLF’s website in January 2025. Around the same time, he met with foundation representatives in Paris and London to discuss these proposals. Louvrier has also organized events at the Vatican and elsewhere under the CSLF banner, though his work has drawn attention from authorities; he was detained and questioned at London’s Heathrow Airport last month but released without charges.
Cook’s connection to international diplomacy extends beyond Europe. He chairs the Shin Dae-Yong Global Peace Institute (SDY), which has participated in peace talks in Asia and the Vatican. The institute is named after Korean-American businessman Dr. Shin Dae-Yong, owner of the defense company DSE Inc., and has sought to advance global dialogue on security and conflict resolution.
Cook’s role in the White House Ballroom project and his affiliations with CSLF and SDY highlight a complex intersection of art, diplomacy, and global networks, raising questions about the influence and reach of these international foundations and their ties to sanctioned individuals.
