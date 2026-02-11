Sofia: Teen Charged After Stabbing and Assault in Metro

Crime | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:36
Bulgaria: Sofia: Teen Charged After Stabbing and Assault in Metro Photo: Stella Ivanova

A 19-year-old has been formally charged by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office for attacking two minors on the Sofia metro. The victims, aged 13 and 15, suffered injuries during the incident on February 8.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as A.V., kicked the 13-year-old in the head, knocking out a tooth and causing moderate bodily harm. He also stabbed the 15-year-old, leaving a cut and minor injuries.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched for causing moderate bodily harm to multiple minors, a crime that carries a potential sentence of up to six years in prison. A.V. has prior convictions, and due to the risk of further offenses, he was detained for 72 hours.

The supervising prosecutor has requested that the Sofia District Court impose a permanent preventive measure of custody for the accused.

