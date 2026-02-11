Bulgaria: Former President Backs BSP’s New Leader, Rules Out Support for Rumen Radev

Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov (2002–2012) expressed strong support for the newly elected leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Krum Zarkov, praising his intelligence, education, and integrity. Speaking to BNT, Parvanov recalled Zarkov’s previous resignations under Kornelia Ninova and Rumen Radev, noting that he left both times quietly, without scandal, while steadfastly defending his positions.

Parvanov emphasized that the BSP remains the primary left-wing formation in Bulgaria. He warned that anyone attempting to appropriate the party’s legacy would be disappointed. Reflecting on past leadership, he said that previous BSP leaders had paid the price for agreements with other political figures, including older party leaders, and acknowledged that a lack of character at the time contributed to electoral losses. He also noted that coalition politics, particularly with GERB, had been difficult due to GERB’s tendency to weaken its partners, while recalling that the DPS under Ahmed Dogan had been a more reliable coalition partner in his own government.

New Leadership Sparks Hope for the BSP

According to Parvanov, prior to the BSP congress, it was reasonable to predict that Rumen Radev could have weakened the party in elections. However, Zarkov’s election marks a turning point, creating a real chance to restore trust among both veteran and younger members of the party. Parvanov noted that Radev has not signaled any intention of representing left-wing voters, and the former president questioned whether Radev’s approach to combating the oligarchy and mafia could be more effective now than during his tenure as head of state, given that the presidency provides broader leverage than a party leadership position.

Parvanov described the current political landscape in Bulgaria as dominated by a “triple model,” consisting of Boyko Borissov, Delyan Peevski, and Rumen Radev. He suggested that while these figures do not cooperate, their combined influence effectively hinders political development and governance in the country.

Parvanov’s Political Position and Support

When asked whom he would support in the upcoming elections, Parvanov was clear: he will not vote for Radev. Instead, he expressed full support for BSP under Zarkov, citing a renewed motivation to back a leadership that he believes can bring the party back into political relevance.

On the topic of presidential candidates, Parvanov praised Vice President Iliyana Yotova, with whom he has worked for three decades, describing her conduct as exemplary. He also criticized the recent behavior of MECH leader Radostin Vassilev, who withdrew from consultations with the head of state, contrasting it with Yotova’s professionalism and declaring that she could be a worthy presidential candidate.

Parvanov’s remarks underline both his confidence in the BSP’s new leadership and his clear opposition to Radev as a representative of left-leaning voters, framing the upcoming elections as a potential revival for the centenary party under Zarkov.

