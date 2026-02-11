Germany Encourages Syrians to Return Home Despite Fragile Conditions

Nearly 6,000 Syrians applied last year to return voluntarily to Syria under a program financed by Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), writes DW. A total of 5,976 applications were submitted with full documentation, and 3,678 people have already left Germany and gone back to their country of origin.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt presented these figures as evidence that his migration policy is working. According to him, individuals who do not have a realistic chance of remaining in Germany are offered structured assistance to support their voluntary return.

The support provided under the program covers travel costs and includes financial aid of €1,000 for each adult and €500 for every minor. BAMF reinstated the Syria return scheme about a year ago, after it had been suspended because of the war. Interest in returning has grown since the removal of longtime ruler Bashar Assad at the end of 2024.

In a recent statement, BAMF said that 16,576 people were assisted in returning either to their country of origin or to a third country willing to accept them. This marks a sharp rise compared with the previous year, when 10,358 departures were recorded. In 2025, the main destinations for voluntary returns were Turkey, Syria, Russia, Georgia and Iraq.

Despite these numbers, the policy remains controversial. Left Party leader Iris Schwerdtner argued that Syria is still experiencing conditions similar to a civil war and said Germany should neither deport people to the country nor encourage them to leave voluntarily. In her view, any discussion about returns is inappropriate given the current situation on the ground.

Sandra Lorenz, head of communications at Johanniter International Assistance, said she understands why some Syrians want to go back, noting that similar patterns can be observed among Ukrainians returning to their home regions despite ongoing attacks. However, she warned that many returnees may underestimate the realities they face.

According to Lorenz, infrastructure in large parts of Syria has been almost completely destroyed, and people continue to be displaced by fighting. While the situation in heavily damaged cities such as Aleppo and Afrin differs from that in Damascus, the humanitarian conditions remain extremely difficult nationwide. She stressed that the need for reconstruction is enormous, especially after the devastating earthquake three years ago. Johanniter is involved in rebuilding infrastructure and supplying hospitals with fuel, drinking water and medicine.

Lorenz said hundreds of thousands of Syrians still depend on food assistance and need support to regain access to housing, water and livelihoods. She added that life in Syria bears little resemblance to the situation before the war began 14 years ago and expressed hope that those choosing to return have properly informed themselves and have at least some support network in place.

Nahla Osman, a lawyer and vice president of the Association of German-Syrian Aid Organizations, recently traveled to Syria as part of a delegation that included representatives from GIZ, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and development bank KfW. She described the extent of destruction she witnessed as overwhelming.

In Harasta, a suburb of Damascus, Osman said there is not a single building suitable for living, while more than 80 percent of schools across Syria have been destroyed. She also highlighted acute shortages of medicine and medical equipment, noting that some devices reportedly exist only once or twice in the entire country.

One of Germany’s key reconstruction priorities is restoring Syria’s health system. During the delegation’s visit, agreements were signed with five clinics to support the rebuilding of hospitals.

Osman said she finds the debate in Germany about Syrians returning overly simplistic. According to her, most Syrians in Germany are well integrated, speak the language and are employed. While many hope to return one day, she said this is not realistic under current conditions. She criticized calls suggesting that Syrians should simply return and rebuild the country, arguing that such rhetoric does not reflect a balanced or responsible approach in a country shaped by immigration.