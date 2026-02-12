United Kingdom Prolongs Lukoil License for Operations in Bulgaria

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The United Kingdom has decided to extend the validity of the general license covering Lukoil’s subsidiaries operating in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Energy announced. The move follows ongoing coordination between the Bulgarian government and international partners since the introduction of sanctions, with authorities stressing that these efforts are aimed at maintaining stability for both citizens and businesses.
According to the Ministry, the government’s actions since the sanctions were imposed have helped ensure continuity in the country’s energy sector. Officials said work is continuing with foreign partners to protect jobs, guarantee the uninterrupted functioning of the Burgas refinery, and safeguard Bulgaria’s overall energy security.
The general license applies to several entities: Lukoil Bulgaria, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria, and Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker. It initially came into force on November 14, 2025. After a series of discussions between the Bulgarian Minister of Energy and international counterparts, the license has now been extended until August 13, 2026. Under the original terms, it was due to expire on February 14, 2026.
The extension comes against the backdrop of sanctions imposed by both the United States and the United Kingdom on Lukoil over Russia’s war in Ukraine. In response, the Bulgarian authorities appointed a special manager at the Burgas refinery. The purpose of this measure is to ensure that the refinery’s financial flows are not used to support Russia’s military actions.
Looking ahead, a key decision remains pending in Washington. On April 20, the United States is expected to rule on whether to extend its own derogation for Lukoil. This decision is likely to come immediately after Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, which are expected to be held on April 19.
At the same time, Lukoil’s foreign assets, estimated to be worth around $22 billion, have attracted significant international interest. Among the companies reported to be considering a potential acquisition are Chevron and the investment firm Carlyle.
Outgoing Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov described the extension of the general license for Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria until August 13 as more than a bureaucratic formality, calling it a key measure of economic stability for the country.
The initial drilling effort in the Han Asparuh block (offshore oil and gas exploration area) of the Bulgarian Black Sea, named Vineh-1, did not uncover significant natural gas reserves, according to Offshore-energy
Starting today, the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (EKVR) are conducting extraordinary inspections of electricity distribution companies and end suppliers,
In Bulgaria, fuel prices remain largely unchanged, with the international oil market continuing to respond to tensions between the United States and Iran.
Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.
Russia’s oil giant Lukoil, which is under U.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace