Canada: Ten Dead in Tumbler Ridge School Shooting, Including Suspect

World | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 10:02
A mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeastern British Columbia has left ten people dead, among them the suspected attacker, in what authorities describe as one of the most devastating incidents to strike the region in recent years. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said six victims were found inside the school building. A seventh person died while being transported to hospital, and two additional bodies were later discovered at a residence believed to be connected to the case. The suspect was confirmed dead earlier in the day, with police stating the fatal injury was self-inflicted.

In addition to the fatalities, two people were airlifted to hospital suffering from serious or life-threatening injuries. A further 25 individuals were examined for less severe injuries at the local medical centre. Police said they do not believe there are any other suspects and have ruled out an ongoing threat to the public. Officers are nonetheless continuing to check nearby homes and properties to ensure no one else was harmed or involved.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation

RCMP officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the secondary school at approximately 1:20 pm local time. An emergency alert issued during the incident described the suspect as a woman wearing a dress with brown hair. Police later confirmed that this description matched the individual found deceased. No details about the suspect’s identity or age have been released so far.

Additional RCMP resources, including teams from the Major Crime Unit, have been deployed to support the investigation. Authorities are also working closely with School District 59 to reunite students with their parents and guardians. Both the secondary school and the local elementary school were placed under a “hold and secure” lockdown during the response.

North District Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd described the situation as fast-moving and complex, crediting the close cooperation between school officials, emergency responders and the local community for helping manage the crisis. He said the focus remains on supporting those affected and advancing the investigation.

Community Impact and Official Reactions

The Tumbler Ridge Health Centre temporarily restricted access during the emergency, discouraging non-urgent visits. Normal operations are expected to resume the following morning. The District of Tumbler Ridge urged residents to rely on official RCMP updates and described the shooting as deeply distressing, calling on people to support one another in the days ahead.

Mayor Darryl Krakowka said he was sheltering in place during the incident and would provide updates as more information becomes available. The town, home to about 2,400 residents and located roughly 660 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, remains in shock. The secondary school serves around 160 students, and both it and the local elementary school, along with Northern Lights College’s campus at the site, are expected to remain closed for the rest of the week.

Prime Minister Expresses Condolences

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was devastated by the shootings, offering condolences to the families and friends of the victims and expressing gratitude to first responders. In a statement posted on X, he said Canadians were united in grief and appreciation for those who acted with courage during the crisis.

Carney said he had spoken with British Columbia Premier David Eby and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who is coordinating the federal response. He added that federal officials are in close contact with local authorities to ensure the community receives full support as it copes with the aftermath.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the attack. No information has yet been released about a possible motive, and details about the victims remain limited as the inquiry continues.

