Bulgaria: Men Found at Petrohan Lodge Had Not Eaten for Days Before Deaths
The three men who were discovered dead at the Petrohan lodge had gone without food for several days before their deaths, consuming only water or tea. This is indicated by the autopsy results of Ivaylo Ivanov, Plamen Stattev and Decho Vassilev, which showed their stomachs were completely empty. According to lawyer Lyudmil Rangelov, who confirmed the information on bTV, the findings suggest a deliberate period of fasting, likely linked to an attempt at self purification. Rangelov said he was citing a reliable source close to the investigation, but could not disclose further details at this stage. He added that, so far, investigators have not uncovered any evidence pointing to the involvement of other individuals.
On February 1 at around 1:50 pm, two jeeps owned by the association that uses the Petrohan lodge traveled to the site. The vehicles were later identified during inspections, the Interior Ministry said, referring to earlier remarks by Milena Malinova, a friend of Ivaylo Ivanov. Speaking on February 9, Malinova said she noticed two jeeps driving past very quickly, followed shortly by two more, but admitted she did not pay sufficient attention at the time. The Interior Ministry noted that other vehicles may have used the same road, which also provides access to another area, but none were confirmed to have turned toward the lodge.
Public Doubts and Institutional Explanations
Commenting on both the Petrohan case and the incident near Okolchitsa peak, sociologist Parvan Simeonov said the authorities have presented what appears to be an objective version of events and that society should trust the official data. According to him, all available indications point to a cult-like esoteric group whose activities culminated in some form of voluntary death. However, Simeonov stressed that there is no definitive way to establish whether the deaths of the younger victims were entirely voluntary, describing this uncertainty as deeply troubling for the wider public.
He argued that the gradual release of information by the authorities was unavoidable and warned against attempts by politically affiliated figures to link the incidents to the opposition, calling this a sign of poor political judgment. Simeonov said the unfolding details resemble a fictional plot that continues to evolve, adding that the spread of conspiracy theories, even among educated people, is alarming and undermines basic rational thinking. He also criticized the extensive leaking of personal information about the victims, describing it as a form of exploitation that should have been prevented. In his view, the authorities are unlikely to fully convince the public of their conclusions, as cases involving six deaths inevitably fuel the search for someone to blame. While he acknowledged that alternative explanations cannot be entirely ruled out, he said the official version currently appears the most plausible. Regarding the beliefs of the victims, Simeonov said they were not rooted in a specific religion but rather reflected a pathological blend marked by narcissistic elements.
Political scientist Stoycho Stoychev also said a clash of interpretations was to be expected, given the general lack of trust in institutions. He noted that when the prosecutor’s office communicates information before the police, it suggests a form of special handling, which may have various explanations. Stoychev pointed out that many people live in isolation, making their activities largely unknown, and argued that society tends to react to such cases in a hysterical manner. According to him, this reaction is a symptom of broader social tension and mistrust. He also rejected the notion that the group could be described as a paramilitary organization.
Psychiatric Assessment and Unresolved Questions
Psychiatrist Dr Lyubomir Kanov said the behavior of those involved in the Petrohan and Okolchitsa incidents does not indicate psychosis or insanity. Speaking on Nova TV, he said that video recordings show individuals acting in a relatively normal manner and that none of them had a known history of mental illness. Kanov explained that the case does not fit the pattern of a classic psychiatric disorder, but rather involves specific psychological states that can develop within a group setting.
Based on the official information available so far, Kanov outlined a scenario involving two murders followed by four suicides, forming a closed chain of events. Under this hypothesis, the three men at the lodge took their own lives, after which Ivaylo Ivanov killed the two others in the camper and then himself. Kanov described this version as internally consistent and complete, but acknowledged that persistent doubts remain due to the possibility of undisclosed facts, missing footage or other unknown external influences. He likened the situation to a carefully constructed group murder and suicide reminiscent of a crime novel, yet still surrounded by unanswered questions.
He also addressed the reactions of the victims’ relatives, explaining that people often interpret events through the lens of their emotions and that it is extremely rare for a parent to accept that their child committed murder. At the same time, Kanov said the concerns raised by relatives should not be dismissed, as some aspects of the case do appear suspicious. He criticized the authorities for responding slowly and making a number of omissions early on.
According to Kanov, the most socially acceptable explanation would be that a single individual, having deviated from Buddhist ideas, drew others in through personal charisma and formed a cult in which life was portrayed as an illusion that needed to be ended. He warned that if evidence of external involvement were to emerge, public anger and resentment would likely intensify significantly.
