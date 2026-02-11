Renovated Terminal 2 Parking Opens at Sofia Airport, Offering 900+ Spaces and Modern Features

Business » TOURISM | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Renovated Terminal 2 Parking Opens at Sofia Airport, Offering 900+ Spaces and Modern Features

The fully renovated underground parking facility at Terminal 2 of Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia has officially opened, offering parking for over 900 vehicles. The inauguration was attended by high-level representatives from both the airport concessionaire and construction companies, including Thierry Deau, founder, chairman, and CEO of the French infrastructure fund Meridiam and chairman of SOF Connect’s Supervisory Board; Marie Dumoulin, Ambassador of France to Bulgaria; Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect; Emil Angelov, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Glavbolgarstoy Holding; and Todor Gochev, Chairman and CEO of GBS-Infrastructure Construction.

The parking structure spans five floors and was completely renovated by GBS-Infrastructure Construction, part of the Glavbolgarstoy group. Caballero described the project as the largest undertaken to date under the airport concession, noting that the total investment exceeds 16 million euros. The renovation included modernization with innovative technologies implemented for the first time in Bulgaria, enhancing both functionality and passenger experience.

Caballero highlighted that the facility, with nearly 1,000 spaces, now offers direct access to the terminal via four elevators, providing convenience in all weather conditions. Additionally, a new ground-level floor has been added, offering 30 parking spots specifically for people with reduced mobility. The environmental approach to the renovation was emphasized, with all construction waste materials recycled or reused.

Todor Gochev underlined that in less than a year, the parking lot was transformed from a facility in near-emergency condition into a modern, technologically advanced structure fully compliant with current regulatory standards. He noted that the upgrades already enhance comfort for passengers arriving at or departing from Sofia Airport and expressed hope that the concessionaire maintains the facility with care.

Thierry Deau stressed the long-term commitment of SOF Connect to the development of Vasil Levski Airport. He described the investment as a strategic step to support Bulgaria’s connectivity, economic growth, and competitiveness. Deau concluded that, in collaboration with partners, the airport is being developed sustainably to meet the highest global standards while providing passengers with a modern and efficient travel experience.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, airport, parking

Related Articles:

Sofia Moves Toward Fully Digital Public Transport as Plastic Cards Near Phase-Out

The Center for Urban Mobility (CGM) is close to launching a new mobile application that will eliminate the need for physical transport cards in Sofia.

Society | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:36

Sofia Property Prices Surge: €500 per Square Metre Increase Shocks Buyers

Property values in Sofia have surged by approximately €500 per square metre over the past year, according to data from one of Bulgaria’s largest real estate agencies. Across the country’s main cities, housing costs climbed by 20% in the final quarter of 2

Business » Properties | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:02

Sofia: Teen Charged After Stabbing and Assault in Metro

A 19-year-old has been formally charged by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office for attacking two minors on the Sofia metro. The victims, aged 13 and 15, suffered injuries during the incident on February 8.

Crime | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:36

Third Metro Line Extension Kicks Off in Sofia, Slatina Link Underway

Construction has officially started on the expansion of Sofia’s third metro line in the area of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy park.

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:08

Elderly Pedestrian Killed by Truck in Sofia, Driver Flees Scene

A fatal accident occurred on Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard in Sofia this morning when a truck struck an elderly pedestrian, police confirmed. The collision took place near Ivan Dimitrov-Kuklata Street, close to tram stop No. 20.

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 12:08

Sofia Transport Boss Under Fire for Buying Old Buses at Nearly 10 Times Market Price

Three political groups in the Sofia Municipal Council have demanded the removal of Stilyan Manolov, head of Stolichni Autotransport EAD, citing a controversial bus procurement deal they claim harms the city’s residents.

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 14:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Foreign Travel to and from Bulgaria Records Strong Growth in December 2025

Foreign travel activity picked up noticeably toward the end of 2025, with both outbound trips by Bulgarians and inbound visits by foreigners posting their strongest growth in months, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:20

Tourism Seen as a Key Driver of Bulgaria’s Economic Growth

Tourism can play a central role in boosting Bulgaria’s overall economic development, but this requires a clearly defined long-term strategy, particularly when it comes to cooperation with neighboring countries.

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:13

Wizz Air Expands Operations in Bulgaria with Eighth Aircraft in Sofia and Five New Routes

Wizz Air has announced a major expansion of its operations in Bulgaria, unveiling plans to base an eighth aircraft at Sofia Airport and launch five new direct routes starting in summer 2026.

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:10

Regular Rail Service Between Sofia and Thessaloniki to Resume After 9 Years

A regular railway connection between Sofia and Thessaloniki will be restored next year, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov announced during the first working meeting between Bulgaria, Greece, Roma

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 17:16

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Eyes 14 Million Visitors in 2026 as Euro Transition Stays Smooth

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria’s tourism sector is unfolding calmly and without disruption, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism

Business » Tourism | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 11:00

Bansko Named Europe’s Most Affordable Ski Resort in 2026

Bansko has been named the most affordable ski destination in Europe, according to the latest EasyJet index, which evaluates costs including lift passes, equipment rental, accommodation

Business » Tourism | January 23, 2026, Friday // 12:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria