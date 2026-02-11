Renovated Terminal 2 Parking Opens at Sofia Airport, Offering 900+ Spaces and Modern Features

The fully renovated underground parking facility at Terminal 2 of Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia has officially opened, offering parking for over 900 vehicles. The inauguration was attended by high-level representatives from both the airport concessionaire and construction companies, including Thierry Deau, founder, chairman, and CEO of the French infrastructure fund Meridiam and chairman of SOF Connect’s Supervisory Board; Marie Dumoulin, Ambassador of France to Bulgaria; Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect; Emil Angelov, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Glavbolgarstoy Holding; and Todor Gochev, Chairman and CEO of GBS-Infrastructure Construction.

The parking structure spans five floors and was completely renovated by GBS-Infrastructure Construction, part of the Glavbolgarstoy group. Caballero described the project as the largest undertaken to date under the airport concession, noting that the total investment exceeds 16 million euros. The renovation included modernization with innovative technologies implemented for the first time in Bulgaria, enhancing both functionality and passenger experience.

Caballero highlighted that the facility, with nearly 1,000 spaces, now offers direct access to the terminal via four elevators, providing convenience in all weather conditions. Additionally, a new ground-level floor has been added, offering 30 parking spots specifically for people with reduced mobility. The environmental approach to the renovation was emphasized, with all construction waste materials recycled or reused.

Todor Gochev underlined that in less than a year, the parking lot was transformed from a facility in near-emergency condition into a modern, technologically advanced structure fully compliant with current regulatory standards. He noted that the upgrades already enhance comfort for passengers arriving at or departing from Sofia Airport and expressed hope that the concessionaire maintains the facility with care.

Thierry Deau stressed the long-term commitment of SOF Connect to the development of Vasil Levski Airport. He described the investment as a strategic step to support Bulgaria’s connectivity, economic growth, and competitiveness. Deau concluded that, in collaboration with partners, the airport is being developed sustainably to meet the highest global standards while providing passengers with a modern and efficient travel experience.