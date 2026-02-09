Bulgaria Faces Variable Weather on Wednesday, Snow Expected in Mountain Areas
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.
During the morning hours, cloud cover will be extensive. In Northwestern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Lowland, low stratiform clouds and fog are expected to persist. At the same time, eastern regions will enjoy mostly sunny conditions. As the day progresses, cloudiness will gradually decrease, particularly in southern parts of the country, where the weather will turn predominantly sunny. Winds will remain light, blowing from the south.
Morning temperatures will range from minus 3 to 2 degrees Celsius, with the lowest values recorded in colder inland areas. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around minus 2 degrees. Daytime highs will generally reach between 4 and 9 degrees. Northwestern Bulgaria will remain cooler due to persistent cloudiness and fog, while the capital is expected to see a maximum temperature of approximately 7 degrees.
In the mountainous regions, skies will be mostly overcast. Light snowfall is expected in some areas of the Western Stara Planina and the mountain massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria during the morning, but precipitation will be short-lived. Eastern mountain areas will see little to no snowfall. Fog will reduce visibility at higher elevations. Later in the day, cloud cover will thin out, especially over the central and eastern mountains, where conditions will improve to mostly sunny. Winds in the mountains will be moderate, coming from the west-southwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will be around 4 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about minus 2 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will be scattered, with clearer skies developing after midday. Winds will be weak to moderate from the south-southeast. Maximum air temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees, slightly exceeding the temperature of the sea water. Sea conditions will be calm to slight, with waves of 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.
