The Petrohan Case in Bulgaria: Prosecutors Outline Two Murders and One Suicide

The Prosecutor’s Office has released further details regarding the investigation into the deaths of six individuals connected to the incidents at the Petrohan lodge and under Okolchitsa Peak. According to the latest findings, forensic examinations of the three bodies discovered in a high-altitude camper indicate that two homicides were followed by a suicide.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Petrohan Case: One Victim’s Mother Rejects Suicide Theory, Calls Deaths Professional Killings

The bodies were found on February 8 in a camper vehicle located under Okolchitsa Peak. The victims were identified as 51-year-old Ivaylo Kalushev, 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov, and 15-year-old Aleksandar Makulev. Autopsy results, combined with the positioning of the bodies inside the vehicle, led investigators to conclude that the sequence of events most likely involved two killings and one self-inflicted death.

During the inspection of the camper, investigators recovered three shell casings and three bullets. Ballistic analysis shows that the shots were fired from a Colt revolver. A Glock pistol was also discovered inside the vehicle. According to information from the National Police Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, both firearms were legally registered to Ivaylo Kalushev.

Weapons Permits and Ongoing Forensic Work

Documents submitted by the Ministry of Interior to the prosecution show that on November 1, 2021, Ivaylo Kalushev received authorization to possess two combat pistols, both of which were later found at the Okolchitsa crime scene. On August 23, 2021, Ivaylo Ivanov was issued a permit to own 16 firearms. A separate permit for one combat pistol was granted to Nikolay Zlatkov on February 24, 2023.

According to the prosecution, Kalushev and Ivanov obtained their permits during the tenure of Boyko Rashkov as acting interior minister, while Zlatkov’s permit was issued when Ivan Demerdzhiev held the same post. The information was released through Nova TV.

Multiple expert analyses have been ordered as part of the pre-trial proceedings. These include examinations of four mobile phones and a laptop seized from the camper. Work continues at the National Institute of Forensic Science, and an additional forensic psychological assessment is to be carried out by specialists from the Ministry of Interior’s Institute of Psychology.

The Prosecutor’s Office has not yet disclosed the results of tests for gunpowder residue on the hands of the deceased, which would clarify whether firearms were discharged by the victims themselves. Authorities have also declined to comment on unresolved questions regarding the authenticity and interpretation of three video recordings presented publicly earlier in the investigation.

Findings at the Petrohan lodge

Crime scene inspections near the Petrohan lodge resumed on February 10. Investigators reported the discovery of various religious materials, along with literature of a sexual nature. Among the items found were handwritten notes referring to concepts such as “spiritual purification and elevation through sexual practices.”

The prosecution stated that these materials are being examined in the context of the broader investigation, though no direct conclusions have been drawn regarding their relevance to the mechanism of the crimes.

Further reading: Bulgarian Authorities Release Shocking Petrohan Footage: The Last Hours Before Six Deaths

Scrutiny of a Non-Governmental Organization

In parallel, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office is separating materials related to the activities of the non-governmental organization “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas.” The review will cover the organization’s registration, its cooperation with state institutions, and claims related to financial donations.

These materials are to be forwarded to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, which will assess whether there are grounds to investigate potential misconduct by public officials.

Route of the Camper and Police Response

Serious questions remain about the timeline between the deaths at the Petrohan lodge and the discovery of the camper under Okolchitsa Peak. Authorities confirmed that Kalushev, Zlatkov, and Makulev were last seen leaving the Petrohan area on February 1, shortly after Kalushev was recorded on surveillance footage at 10:08 a.m. saying goodbye to the individuals who later died in the lodge.

Subsequent tracking of the camper was hindered by the absence of usable footage from the national toll camera system. Police relied on privately owned and municipal cameras, reviewing recordings manually across multiple regions.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the camper was recorded passing through Barziya at 11:14 a.m., exiting Varshets at 11:37 a.m., appearing near Stoyanovo at 11:59 a.m., and entering the Vratsa region at 12:17 p.m. It was seen inside the city of Vratsa at 12:22 p.m. and again minutes later in another part of the city. At 12:41 p.m., the vehicle was recorded in the village of Chelopek, on the route toward Okolchitsa Peak. The camper was not located until February 8, when it was discovered by a shepherd inspecting his property.

Criticism has been directed at the authorities for failing to issue a timely public alert for the missing camper, including its registration number, despite the discovery of three bodies and evidence of arson at the lodge days earlier.

Further reading: The Petrohan Case: Six Deaths, Few Answers and a Week of Silence

Family Reactions and Public Criticism

Ivaylo Kalushev’s mother, pianist Stella Dimitrova-Maystorova, has publicly rejected the official version of events. Speaking on national television, she described the accusations circulating in the public space as unfounded and deeply harmful. She criticized the language used by institutions, arguing that terms such as “sect,” “pedophilia,” and “doctrine” were introduced prematurely and without evidentiary backing.

According to her, this type of communication shaped public attitudes before the investigation was complete, shifting suspicion onto the victims and reducing pressure on institutions to fully clarify unresolved issues. She insisted that her son was incapable of murder or suicide and stated her belief that all six individuals were killed by unknown perpetrators.

Kalushev’s stepfather, artist Nikolay Maistorov, also dismissed the official narrative, suggesting that the case was being distorted and that drugs or organized criminal interests might be involved. He emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and warned against drawing final conclusions.

Expert Opinions and Institutional Trust

Former Deputy Rector of the Ministry of Interior Academy, Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov, described it as professionally unacceptable to infer suicide motives from short video clips. He stressed that while investigators may have established the physical mechanism of the deaths, the issue of motive remains unresolved.

Crime journalists and security analysts echoed concerns about weak institutional communication. According to them, fragmented disclosures and selective interpretations have fueled speculation rather than restoring public confidence. Experts noted that while some evidence points toward a closed religious community with hierarchical structures, no religion justifies suicide, and conclusions must rest on verified facts rather than suggestion.

Several analysts warned that when official statements outrun established evidence, public trust erodes, witnesses are influenced, and investigators risk narrowing their focus prematurely.

Outstanding Questions

Despite extensive forensic work, key questions remain unanswered. These include the exact connection between the deaths at the Petrohan lodge and those under Okolchitsa Peak, the motive behind the sequence of events, and whether institutional delays contributed to the loss of additional lives.

As the investigation continues, prosecutors insist that all versions remain under review, and that conclusions will be drawn only after the completion of the full set of expert reports.