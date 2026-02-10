President Yotova to Announce Caretaker Prime Minister in Coming Days, Greatness Offers Support

Politics | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:43
Bulgaria: President Yotova to Announce Caretaker Prime Minister in Coming Days, Greatness Offers Support

During consultations with President Iliana Yotova, "Greatness" party leader Ivelin Mihaylov emphasized the urgent challenge facing the caretaker government: halting ongoing harmful processes and initiating a positive recovery. Mihaylov expressed full confidence in Yotova’s forthcoming decision and affirmed the party’s readiness to collaborate for transparency and justice.

Mihaylov also highlighted the deep public distrust in institutions as a major concern. He pointed to unaddressed reports of irregularities in previous parliamentary elections and personal blackmail threats tied to votes with Peevski and Borissov, stating that the lack of institutional response fuels the perception that the state neglects ordinary citizens. He further linked high prices and market issues to insufficient competition, underscoring that public confidence in governance has eroded.

President Yotova, addressing Greatness, confirmed that the caretaker prime minister will be formally announced “literally in the coming days.” She stressed that the purpose of the meeting was not to debate names but to hear the party’s priorities for the caretaker cabinet. The head of state described the current period as “very cruel” and “worrying” and urged all responsible bodies to ensure transparent and meaningful dialogue, both institutionally and as citizens.

Representing Greatness at Dondukov 2 were Mihaylov, parliamentary deputy Pavlin Petrov, and National Assembly deputy Juliana Mateeva. Mihaylov reiterated that the caretaker cabinet must act transparently from the outset, signaling a break from previous negative patterns and guiding Bulgaria toward stability. He described the role of the upcoming government as crucial in restoring public trust and fostering accountability.

Greatness' consultations followed those of other parties, including MECH, which had previously criticized the president for not resigning with Rumen Radev and refused to engage further in talks, and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, which suggested Andrey Gyurov as a suitable caretaker prime minister. Mihaylov framed Velichie’s position as one of constructive engagement, focused on ensuring the caretaker government acts decisively to curb harmful processes and demonstrate integrity in its operations.

