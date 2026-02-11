Bulgarian Central Bank Reports New 10-Year Government Debt Issue Worth €150 Million

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
Bulgaria has taken on new debt amounting to 150 million euros through the issuance of government securities, according to results published on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) website.
The auction involved 10-year government bonds, which achieved a weighted average yield of 3.84%. Compared with similar German federal bonds, Bulgarian bonds carried a spread of 102 basis points, meaning their yield was 1.02% higher than Germany’s equivalent debt.
Demand for the securities exceeded supply, with total bids reaching 260.63 million euros, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.74. This marks the third government securities auction of 2026, bringing the total funds raised through such debt instruments this year to 450 million euros.
Under the conditions set by the recent extension law, the government is allowed to assume new financial obligations only to refinance existing debt, ensuring that new borrowing is used strictly for debt management purposes rather than additional spending.
Detecting a fake euro note does not require specialized tools or microscopes. By carefully examining, feeling, and tilting the banknote, you can verify its authenticity.
As of February 6, 2026, Bulgaria continues to make steady progress in withdrawing the national currency, the leva, from circulation.
The first month following the introduction of the euro and the period of dual circulation with the lev has now ended, providing a clearer picture of how the transition is unfolding.
The Bulgarian National Bank reported that as of February 6, 2026, the withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is progressing in line with the applicable legislation and the operational plans approved for the transition.
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
