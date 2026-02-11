Bulgarian Central Bank Reports New 10-Year Government Debt Issue Worth €150 Million

Bulgaria has taken on new debt amounting to 150 million euros through the issuance of government securities, according to results published on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) website.

The auction involved 10-year government bonds, which achieved a weighted average yield of 3.84%. Compared with similar German federal bonds, Bulgarian bonds carried a spread of 102 basis points, meaning their yield was 1.02% higher than Germany’s equivalent debt.

Demand for the securities exceeded supply, with total bids reaching 260.63 million euros, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.74. This marks the third government securities auction of 2026, bringing the total funds raised through such debt instruments this year to 450 million euros.

Under the conditions set by the recent extension law, the government is allowed to assume new financial obligations only to refinance existing debt, ensuring that new borrowing is used strictly for debt management purposes rather than additional spending.