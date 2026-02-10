Bulgaria’s Trade Deficit Hits Record in December 2025 Amid Soaring Imports
In December 2025, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods rose by 2.5% compared to the same month a year earlier, reaching 6.7364 billion leva (€3.44 billion), after a contraction of 4% in November. Meanwhile, imports into the country surged by 17.3% to 9.6455 billion leva (€4.93 billion), following a 5.2% increase in November.
This sharp increase in imports pushed Bulgaria’s trade deficit to a record 2.9091 billion leva (€1.49 billion) in December 2025, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
For the full year 2025, Bulgarian exports of goods fell by 3.2% to 83.8945 billion leva (€42.87 billion) compared to 2024, while imports rose by 6.1% to 105.6051 billion leva (€53.97 billion). This resulted in a total foreign trade deficit of 21.7106 billion leva (€11.10 billion) for the period January–December 2025.
Looking at trade by region, exports from Bulgaria to other EU countries increased in December 2025 by 6.5% year-on-year. Exports to third countries, however, declined by 3.7%. On the import side, purchases from the EU rose by 7.9%, while imports from third countries jumped sharply by 30.7%.
For the entire 2025, exports to the EU fell by 3.8% compared to 2024, and exports to non-EU countries dropped by 2.2%. Conversely, imports from EU countries increased by 4.4%, and imports from third countries rose by 8.5%.
Bulgaria: Industrial Production Climbs Slightly, Construction Contracts in December 2025
In December 2025, Bulgaria’s industrial sector showed modest growth following two consecutive months of decline, yet on an annual basis, production fell for the 13th month in a row.
Villages Near Plovdiv Flooded with Nepalese Workers Amid Labor Shortage
Villages surrounding Plovdiv are increasingly hosting Nepalese workers, brought in by local entrepreneurs to address Bulgaria’s persistent labor shortages.
Bulgaria Loses 15% of Industrial Jobs in Four Years,
Between 2019 and 2023, Bulgaria’s industrial sector has experienced a significant contraction, with roughly 104,557 jobs lost, nearly half of them in the processing industry, amounting to almost 15% of the country’s industrial workforce
EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase
Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.
Bulgaria to Open New Joint Border Checkpoints with Serbia and Turkey
Bulgaria is preparing to open new border crossings with both Serbia and Turkey as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, the Cabinet’s press service reported
Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports
Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian