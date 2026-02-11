Bulgaria's Borissov Meets UK Ambassador: GERB Commits to Strong Institutions and Euro-Atlantic Partnership

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 10, 2026, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Meets UK Ambassador: GERB Commits to Strong Institutions and Euro-Atlantic Partnership @Facebook

At a meeting held at GERB’s headquarters, party leader Boyko Borissov met with British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to discuss issues of regional security, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and the importance of maintaining stable and predictable policies during times of crisis.

Borissov highlighted that GERB is committed to making Bulgaria a dependable and proactive partner, emphasizing the development of strong institutions, a clear Euro-Atlantic orientation, and concrete measures to support both the economy and national security. He stressed that stability and sustainable growth for the country require consistent policy and responsible governance.

The discussion also covered ongoing bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and the UK, as well as broader regional and European security concerns. Opportunities to strengthen trade and investment links, along with sharing best practices in education and innovation, were part of the agenda.

Ambassador Copsey confirmed the UK’s readiness to maintain an active political dialogue with Bulgaria and to continue practical cooperation across these areas.

