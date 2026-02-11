Bulgaria's Borissov Meets UK Ambassador: GERB Commits to Strong Institutions and Euro-Atlantic Partnership

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
At a meeting held at GERB’s headquarters, party leader Boyko Borissov met with British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to discuss issues of regional security, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and the importance of maintaining stable and predictable policies during times of crisis.
Borissov highlighted that GERB is committed to making Bulgaria a dependable and proactive partner, emphasizing the development of strong institutions, a clear Euro-Atlantic orientation, and concrete measures to support both the economy and national security. He stressed that stability and sustainable growth for the country require consistent policy and responsible governance.
The discussion also covered ongoing bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and the UK, as well as broader regional and European security concerns. Opportunities to strengthen trade and investment links, along with sharing best practices in education and innovation, were part of the agenda.
Ambassador Copsey confirmed the UK’s readiness to maintain an active political dialogue with Bulgaria and to continue practical cooperation across these areas.
The White House is preparing to convene the first leadership meeting of the newly created “Board of Peace” focused on Gaza, with the summit expected to take place around February 19, according to a US official and diplomats from four countries involved in
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated in Skopje that there will be no constitutional changes as long as he remains in office, BGNES reported.
Outgoing Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev defended Sofia’s decision to join US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, emphasizing that the move aligns with national interests and follows all legal procedures
Bulgaria endorses the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which is backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803
Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed High Representative for Gaza. In this role, he will act as the key on-the-ground link between the Peace Council and the National Committee for the Governance of Gaza (NCAG), coordinating civilian and
The democratic world must take a clear stand with the Iranian people in the face of Tehran’s crackdown, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace