Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Measles cases across Europe and Central Asia declined significantly in 2025 compared to 2024, according to preliminary data reported by 53 countries in the WHO European Region, but the risk of outbreaks remains warn UNICEF and WHO.

Countries in Europe and Central Asia reported 33,998 measles cases in 2025 – a nearly 75% drop compared to 127,412 in 2024. The overall decreasing trend in cases reflects both outbreak response measures and the gradual decline in the number of people susceptible to measles infection, as the virus made its way through under-vaccinated communities.

Many cases could have been prevented with higher routine vaccination coverage at community level and more timely response to outbreaks.

“While cases have reduced, the conditions that led to the resurgence of this deadly disease in recent years remain and must be addressed. Until all children are reached with vaccination, and hesitancy fuelled by the spread of misinformation is addressed, children will remain at risk of death or serious illness from measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” said UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De Dominicis.

The number of cases in 2025 still exceeded what has been reported for most years since 2000, and some countries reported more cases in 2025 than in 2024. Measles cases continue to be detected in 2026 in the Region.

“Measles cases fell by nearly 75% last year, but the risk of outbreaks remains. Over 200,000 people in our Region fell ill with measles in the past three years. Unless every community reaches 95% vaccination coverage, closes immunity gaps across all ages, strengthens disease surveillance and ensures timely outbreak response, this highly contagious virus will keep spreading. In today's environment of rampant fake news, it's also crucial that people rely on verified health information from reliable sources such as WHO, UNICEF and national health agencies. Eliminating measles is essential for national and regional health security,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge.

Based on country reporting for 2024, the European Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination concluded at its September 2025 meeting that the number of countries with continuing or re-established endemic measles transmission increased to 19, from 12 the previous year. This represents the most significant setback in measles elimination in the Region in recent years.

Outbreak preparedness and response, and achievement of measles elimination, remain public health priorities across Europe and Central Asia. UNICEF and WHO work together with governments and with the support of partners, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the European Union, to prevent and respond to measles outbreaks – by engaging with communities, training health care workers, strengthening immunization programmes and disease surveillance systems and initiating measles vaccination catch-up campaigns.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses affecting people. For every one person who has measles, up to 18 other unvaccinated people will be infected. This makes measles around 12 times more contagious than influenza. As well as hospitalization and death, measles can cause long-term, debilitating health complications. It can also damage the immune system by “erasing” its memory of how to fight infections for months to even years, leaving measles survivors vulnerable to other diseases and death.

Two doses of measles-containing vaccine provide up to 97% life-long protection against measles. A vaccination rate of 95% with two doses of the measles vaccine in every community each year is needed to prevent measles outbreaks and achieve herd immunity, which protects infants too young for measles vaccination and other people for whom it is not recommended due to medical conditions, like those who are immunocompromised.

