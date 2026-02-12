Bulgaria Nears Completion of Leva Withdrawal as 81% Taken Out of Circulation

Business » FINANCE | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Nears Completion of Leva Withdrawal as 81% Taken Out of Circulation

As of February 6, 2026, Bulgaria continues to make steady progress in withdrawing the national currency, the leva, from circulation. According to the Chairman of the Euro Coordination Council, Vladimir Ivanov, the process is proceeding smoothly, and officials expect it could be completed by the end of the month. Currently, around 5.9 billion leva in banknotes and coins remain in circulation, meaning that approximately 81% of all leva have already been collected by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

Meanwhile, the euro has been successfully introduced, with over 6.7 billion euros already put into circulation to support the normal functioning of the economy. Ivanov emphasized that until June 30, 2026, citizens can exchange leva for euros free of charge at the BNB, ensuring a smooth transition to the pan-European currency.

From January 5 to February 6 alone, Bulgarian Posts facilitated the exchange of 182 million leva into euros, highlighting the scale of the operation. Ivanov also urged older citizens not to fall for offers to exchange leva at home and cautioned against carrying large amounts of cash, stressing that safety should remain a priority.

To enhance security, Bulgarian Posts maintains a police presence during pension distribution periods and advises pensioners to follow the previously announced schedules for visiting post offices. This coordinated approach aims to guarantee a secure and orderly transition from leva to euros across the country.

Tags: euro, leva, Bulgaria, circulation

