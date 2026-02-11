How to Identify a Counterfeit Euro Banknote

Bulgaria: How to Identify a Counterfeit Euro Banknote

Detecting a fake euro note does not require specialized tools or microscopes. By carefully examining, feeling, and tilting the banknote, you can verify its authenticity. Genuine euro banknotes are printed on durable, high-quality paper and feature embossed ink that can be felt by running your finger over the front. A light scratch with a fingernail along these embossed areas will also reveal the raised print.

Holding the banknote up to the light allows you to inspect three essential security elements: the watermark, the embedded security thread, and the denomination numerals. These features appear on both sides of the note and are reliable indicators of authenticity. To ensure confidence, always check multiple security elements at once. When uncertain, compare the note with another banknote that you know is genuine.

Euro banknotes are designed with accessibility in mind for blind and visually impaired users. Several features assist in identification: different denominations vary in size, with higher-value notes being physically larger. Each denomination has a dominant color - 10-euro notes are red, 20-euro notes are blue - while the value is displayed in large, clearly visible numerals. Certain areas of the banknote also include relief printing, where the ink is raised, providing a tactile guide to help identify the note without relying solely on sight.

By using these simple techniques - touching, tilting, and observing - anyone can confidently determine whether a euro banknote is genuine, making everyday transactions safer and more secure.

