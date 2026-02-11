How to Identify a Counterfeit Euro Banknote

Bulgaria: Authorities Seize Over 200,000 in Counterfeit Euros
Authorities in the Bulgarian town of Lovech have disclosed the results of a major operation targeting the distribution of counterfeit currency.
Detecting a fake euro note does not require specialized tools or microscopes. By carefully examining, feeling, and tilting the banknote, you can verify its authenticity. Genuine euro banknotes are printed on durable, high-quality paper and feature embossed ink that can be felt by running your finger over the front. A light scratch with a fingernail along these embossed areas will also reveal the raised print.
Holding the banknote up to the light allows you to inspect three essential security elements: the watermark, the embedded security thread, and the denomination numerals. These features appear on both sides of the note and are reliable indicators of authenticity. To ensure confidence, always check multiple security elements at once. When uncertain, compare the note with another banknote that you know is genuine.
Euro banknotes are designed with accessibility in mind for blind and visually impaired users. Several features assist in identification: different denominations vary in size, with higher-value notes being physically larger. Each denomination has a dominant color - 10-euro notes are red, 20-euro notes are blue - while the value is displayed in large, clearly visible numerals. Certain areas of the banknote also include relief printing, where the ink is raised, providing a tactile guide to help identify the note without relying solely on sight.
By using these simple techniques - touching, tilting, and observing - anyone can confidently determine whether a euro banknote is genuine, making everyday transactions safer and more secure.
As of February 6, 2026, Bulgaria continues to make steady progress in withdrawing the national currency, the leva, from circulation.
The first month following the introduction of the euro and the period of dual circulation with the lev has now ended, providing a clearer picture of how the transition is unfolding.
The Bulgarian National Bank reported that as of February 6, 2026, the withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is progressing in line with the applicable legislation and the operational plans approved for the transition.
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
