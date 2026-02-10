Viral Proposal Turns Violent: Queer Referee Targeted Outside Home

Germany Encourages Syrians to Return Home Despite Fragile Conditions
Nearly 6,000 Syrians applied last year to return voluntarily to Syria under a program financed by Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF)
German football referee Pascal Kaiser was hospitalized over the weekend after being assaulted outside his Cologne home, his lawyer confirmed to local media on Monday. Kaiser shared a photo of his bruised face on Instagram, highlighting the severity of the attack.
The incident occurred as Kaiser stepped out for a cigarette when three unidentified men confronted and attacked him. The motive for the assault remains unclear, though authorities are investigating potential homophobic motives, with Germany’s security services monitoring the case closely.
Kaiser became internationally known after proposing to his boyfriend during FC Cologne’s Diversity Day, which coincided with the Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg. The proposal went viral online, drawing widespread attention.
In the weeks following the viral moment, Kaiser faced further controversy when a local Cologne bar accused him of fraud related to his previous work there, allegations he has denied. His lawyer, Moritz Lange, suggested that the bar may have revealed Kaiser’s address, though the establishment denies this claim.
According to Lange, Kaiser had received numerous threats since his proposal gained attention. Police had responded to reports of threats by increasing patrols around his residence. On Saturday evening, Kaiser reportedly received a message stating, “We see you and follow you. Just wait until the police are no longer there,” shortly before the three men appeared and carried out the assault.
Authorities continue to investigate, but no definitive motive has yet been established. The case has sparked concern over potential targeted violence against LGBTQ+ individuals in Germany and has drawn attention to the broader risks faced by public figures in viral social media moments.
Tervel Zamfirov returned to Bulgaria a day after winning the country’s first Winter Olympic medal in two decades, a bronze in the parallel giant slalom snowboarding event
Twenty-year-old Tervel Zamfirov delivered a moment of pure sporting drama for Bulgaria by winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano–Cortina, marking the country’s first Winter Olympics medal in two decades
Bulgaria appeared with a four-member delegation format during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, becoming the 15th country to enter the parade
Bulgaria’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026 gets underway on Sunday, February 8, with the qualification rounds in the parallel giant slalom in alpine snowboarding
Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova appeared in Milan alongside US Vice President JD Vance and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in a group photograph of attending heads of state
The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games begin on February 6 and will run until February 22, turning northern Italy into the global center of winter sport
