Viral Proposal Turns Violent: Queer Referee Targeted Outside Home

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:14
German football referee Pascal Kaiser was hospitalized over the weekend after being assaulted outside his Cologne home, his lawyer confirmed to local media on Monday. Kaiser shared a photo of his bruised face on Instagram, highlighting the severity of the attack.

The incident occurred as Kaiser stepped out for a cigarette when three unidentified men confronted and attacked him. The motive for the assault remains unclear, though authorities are investigating potential homophobic motives, with Germany’s security services monitoring the case closely.

Kaiser became internationally known after proposing to his boyfriend during FC Cologne’s Diversity Day, which coincided with the Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg. The proposal went viral online, drawing widespread attention.

In the weeks following the viral moment, Kaiser faced further controversy when a local Cologne bar accused him of fraud related to his previous work there, allegations he has denied. His lawyer, Moritz Lange, suggested that the bar may have revealed Kaiser’s address, though the establishment denies this claim.

According to Lange, Kaiser had received numerous threats since his proposal gained attention. Police had responded to reports of threats by increasing patrols around his residence. On Saturday evening, Kaiser reportedly received a message stating, “We see you and follow you. Just wait until the police are no longer there,” shortly before the three men appeared and carried out the assault.

Authorities continue to investigate, but no definitive motive has yet been established. The case has sparked concern over potential targeted violence against LGBTQ+ individuals in Germany and has drawn attention to the broader risks faced by public figures in viral social media moments.

