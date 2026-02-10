Serbia Records Worst Corruption Score in Two Decades

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Serbia Records Worst Corruption Score in Two Decades

According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, Serbia has recorded its lowest ranking in 20 years, placing 116th out of 182 countries and territories. The country scored 33 points on the CPI scale, which ranges from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), marking a two-point decline from the previous year and its lowest rating since 2004.

Further reading: Bulgaria Sinks to the Bottom Again: New Corruption Index Exposes Deepening Governance Crisis

Serbia’s score is significantly below international benchmarks, trailing the global average by 9 points and the European Union average by 29 points. Over the last decade, the nation has dropped 45 places from its best ranking and, for the first time, has become the worst-performing country in the Western Balkans region. This year, Serbia falls behind Bosnia and Herzegovina, which scored 34, and in Europe overall, only Belarus (31), Turkey (31), and Russia (22) score lower. Leading the global rankings are Denmark (89) and Finland (88), while Somalia and South Sudan occupy the lowest positions, each with 9 points.

Transparency Serbia highlighted that weak institutions and a weakening democratic environment have contributed to growing corruption and shrinking civic space. In several Western Balkan countries, insufficient judicial action remains a major barrier to effectively combating corruption, while judges and prosecutors face increasing political and institutional pressure. In Serbia, the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime has come under notable strain. Following investigations into alleged governmental abuses, the office has experienced governmental smear campaigns, obstacles to police cooperation, and legislative changes that undermine its ability to pursue organized crime and high-level corruption cases.

The regional report also points to a lack of transparency in decisions involving valuable public and private investments. One example cited is the case of the Serbian “General Staff,” where the government reportedly signed a secret contract with a foreign investor, bypassed competitive procedures, and illegally removed protection from a cultural monument to allow construction of a luxury hotel on the site.

On a global scale, Transparency International expressed alarm over the increasing prevalence of corruption, even in historically stable democracies. The year 2025 saw widespread anti-corruption activism, particularly by younger citizens of Generation Z, in countries with stagnant or deteriorating CPI scores.

Corruption is not inevitable. Both research and global anti-corruption experience show that governments can be held accountable through democratic processes, independent oversight, and a free civil society. At a time when some nations are increasingly disregarding international norms, it is imperative for leaders to act with integrity and meet their responsibilities to secure a better future for people worldwide,” said François Valerian, President of Transparency International, during the launch of the 2025 CPI.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: corruption, Serbia, index

Related Articles:

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria Sinks to the Bottom Again: New Corruption Index Exposes Deepening Governance Crisis

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 paints a bleak picture, showing that corruption remains entrenched worldwide and that attempts to reduce it have largely failed. The latest findings underline that global levels of corrupt

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 10:45

EU Demands Repayment as Bulgaria Struggles with Reforms and RRP Deadlines

Bulgaria risks returning 143 million euros previously allocated under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) after the National Assembly voted to dissolve the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgaria to Open New Joint Border Checkpoints with Serbia and Turkey

Bulgaria is preparing to open new border crossings with both Serbia and Turkey as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, the Cabinet’s press service reported

Business » Industry | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:21

Anti-Corruption Commission Abolished: What It Means for Bulgaria’s Fight Against Corruption

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has officially closed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), ending its short-lived existence and leaving questions about the future of anti-corruption efforts in the country

Politics | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 14:12

Bulgaria Faces Border Gridlock as Truck Blockades With Serbia and North Macedonia Drag On

For a second day in a row, freight traffic at Bulgaria’s borders with North Macedonia and Serbia remains effectively paralyzed, with dozens of heavy trucks held up at key crossings

Society | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Romania Shifts Gears: Government Pushes for Investment-Led Economy

The Romanian government is moving to reshape the country’s economy by shifting the focus from consumption-driven growth to investment-led development, according to Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.

World » Southeast Europe | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:47

Dodik Ally Sinisa Karan Elected Republika Srpska President in Repeat Vote

Sinisa Karan has been confirmed as the new president of Republika Srpska following a repeat early election held to replace the banned Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, according to final results.

World » Southeast Europe | February 9, 2026, Monday // 09:09

Fourteen Dead after Migrant Boat Crashes into Greek Coastguard Vessel

At least 14 people have died after a migrant speedboat collided with a Greek coastguard patrol vessel near the eastern Aegean island of Chios, according to Greek authorities. The incident occurred at sea, prompting an immediate large-scale search and resc

World » Southeast Europe | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:31

Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:09

North Macedonian President: Language Remains Core of Our National Identity

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that the Macedonian language remains a fundamental pillar of national identity and cultural self-awareness, speaking at the opening of the Sixth Winter School of the International Seminar f

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:38

Greek Nationalists Criticize Bulgarian Property Purchases in Northern Greece

In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 14:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria