Serbia Records Worst Corruption Score in Two Decades

According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, Serbia has recorded its lowest ranking in 20 years, placing 116th out of 182 countries and territories. The country scored 33 points on the CPI scale, which ranges from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), marking a two-point decline from the previous year and its lowest rating since 2004.

Serbia’s score is significantly below international benchmarks, trailing the global average by 9 points and the European Union average by 29 points. Over the last decade, the nation has dropped 45 places from its best ranking and, for the first time, has become the worst-performing country in the Western Balkans region. This year, Serbia falls behind Bosnia and Herzegovina, which scored 34, and in Europe overall, only Belarus (31), Turkey (31), and Russia (22) score lower. Leading the global rankings are Denmark (89) and Finland (88), while Somalia and South Sudan occupy the lowest positions, each with 9 points.

Transparency Serbia highlighted that weak institutions and a weakening democratic environment have contributed to growing corruption and shrinking civic space. In several Western Balkan countries, insufficient judicial action remains a major barrier to effectively combating corruption, while judges and prosecutors face increasing political and institutional pressure. In Serbia, the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime has come under notable strain. Following investigations into alleged governmental abuses, the office has experienced governmental smear campaigns, obstacles to police cooperation, and legislative changes that undermine its ability to pursue organized crime and high-level corruption cases.

The regional report also points to a lack of transparency in decisions involving valuable public and private investments. One example cited is the case of the Serbian “General Staff,” where the government reportedly signed a secret contract with a foreign investor, bypassed competitive procedures, and illegally removed protection from a cultural monument to allow construction of a luxury hotel on the site.

On a global scale, Transparency International expressed alarm over the increasing prevalence of corruption, even in historically stable democracies. The year 2025 saw widespread anti-corruption activism, particularly by younger citizens of Generation Z, in countries with stagnant or deteriorating CPI scores.

“Corruption is not inevitable. Both research and global anti-corruption experience show that governments can be held accountable through democratic processes, independent oversight, and a free civil society. At a time when some nations are increasingly disregarding international norms, it is imperative for leaders to act with integrity and meet their responsibilities to secure a better future for people worldwide,” said François Valerian, President of Transparency International, during the launch of the 2025 CPI.