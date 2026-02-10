Bulgaria: Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Preferred Caretaker PM by APS Amid Electoral Code Concerns

Politics | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Preferred Caretaker PM by APS Amid Electoral Code Concerns

During consultations with President Iliana Yotova on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) clearly expressed its position that Andrey Gyurov, the agreed deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), is their preferred candidate for the post. Khairi Sadakov, chairman of the APS parliamentary group, conveyed this stance at the start of the talks, emphasizing that while the president’s options are limited, Gyurov would be a suitable choice for the temporary leadership of the country.

President Yotova welcomed the APS delegation, noting that their participation reflects a willingness to help guide Bulgaria through a challenging period. She highlighted the importance of their input for ensuring fair and transparent elections, stressing that each recommendation would be valuable for the formation and functioning of the caretaker cabinet. Yotova also reminded participants that, under recent constitutional amendments, the caretaker prime minister must be appointed from a narrowly defined list of candidates, while assuring that her ultimate decision would prioritize the country’s interests.

Sadakov stressed that APS supports the president’s decision to appoint a caretaker prime minister and cabinet that aligns with public expectations, particularly in guaranteeing transparent elections and preventing vote manipulation. He noted that the social demand for a credible caretaker government was clearly expressed during recent protests and reflected in public opinion. APS believes that with strong will and proper mechanisms, the caretaker cabinet can minimize electoral irregularities, including bought and corporate votes.

In addition to proposing Gyurov for the post, Sadakov addressed recent amendments to the Electoral Code, urging President Yotova to exercise her constitutional right to veto the changes. He argued that restrictions imposed on voting abroad violate constitutional principles and limit the rights of citizens, and warned that democratic standards, once established, should not be rolled back.

President Yotova acknowledged the APS position and emphasized that the consultations aim to gather input from all parties to assess which candidate from the short list is best suited to manage the country’s challenges. She reiterated that decisions taken by the caretaker government must reassure citizens of the state’s functionality, ensure their security, and address pressing economic and social concerns, including rising prices and support for vulnerable groups.

After the consultations, Sadakov reiterated APS’s view that Andrey Gyurov has emerged as a suitable candidate for acting prime minister, reflecting both public sentiment and the party’s own assessment. The APS highlighted that their recommendations focus on upholding democratic processes, ensuring fair elections, and supporting a caretaker government capable of meeting society’s expectations.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yotova, APS, Gyurov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: President Yotova Appoints Gyurov to Lead Interim Government Ahead of Early Elections

President Iliana Yotova has formally nominated Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), as Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister.

Politics | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:35

President Yotova to Announce Caretaker Prime Minister in Coming Days, Greatness Offers Support

During consultations with President Iliana Yotova, "Greatness" party leader Ivelin Mihaylov emphasized the urgent challenge facing the caretaker government: halting ongoing harmful processes and initiating a positive recovery.

Politics | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:43

Bulgaria: MECH Withdraws from Consultations, Accuses President Yotova of Oligarchic Ties

During consultations at the presidency, President Iliana Yotova welcomed representatives of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party, including party leader Radostin Vassilev, MECH parliamentary group chairman Kiril Veselinski, and MPs Krasimir Manov and

Politics | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:03

Bulgarian President Yotova Pictured with JD Vance at Milan Olympics

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova appeared in Milan alongside US Vice President JD Vance and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in a group photograph of attending heads of state

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 12:10

Yotova Met with BSP and TISP, Called for Stability and Transparent Electoral Process

President Iliana Yotova continued consultations with parliamentary parties regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, meeting representatives of “BSP-United Left” and “There is Such a People” (TISP) at Dondukov 2

Politics | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 13:44

Bulgaria's President Pushes for Elections Immediately After Easter

President Iliana Yotova said efforts are under way to schedule the upcoming parliamentary elections for the earliest possible date after the Easter holidays

Politics | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 10:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: President Yotova Appoints Gyurov to Lead Interim Government Ahead of Early Elections

President Iliana Yotova has formally nominated Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), as Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister.

Politics | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:35

Bulgaria: Former President Backs BSP’s New Leader, Rules Out Support for Rumen Radev

Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov (2002–2012) expressed strong support for the newly elected leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Krum Zarkov, praising his intelligence, education, and integrity

Politics | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:13

President Yotova to Announce Caretaker Prime Minister in Coming Days, Greatness Offers Support

During consultations with President Iliana Yotova, "Greatness" party leader Ivelin Mihaylov emphasized the urgent challenge facing the caretaker government: halting ongoing harmful processes and initiating a positive recovery.

Politics | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:43

Bulgaria's Borissov Meets UK Ambassador: GERB Commits to Strong Institutions and Euro-Atlantic Partnership

At a meeting held at GERB’s headquarters, party leader Boyko Borissov met with British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to discuss issues of regional security, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and the import

Politics » Diplomacy | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:20

Bulgaria Begins Major Overhaul: Army Weapons Shift to NATO Standards Underway

Outgoing Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that the Bulgarian Army is in the process of transitioning to NATO-standard weapons, a step aimed at modernizing its arsenal.

Politics » Defense | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria: MECH Withdraws from Consultations, Accuses President Yotova of Oligarchic Ties

During consultations at the presidency, President Iliana Yotova welcomed representatives of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party, including party leader Radostin Vassilev, MECH parliamentary group chairman Kiril Veselinski, and MPs Krasimir Manov and

Politics | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria