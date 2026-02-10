Bulgaria: Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Preferred Caretaker PM by APS Amid Electoral Code Concerns

During consultations with President Iliana Yotova on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) clearly expressed its position that Andrey Gyurov, the agreed deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), is their preferred candidate for the post. Khairi Sadakov, chairman of the APS parliamentary group, conveyed this stance at the start of the talks, emphasizing that while the president’s options are limited, Gyurov would be a suitable choice for the temporary leadership of the country.

President Yotova welcomed the APS delegation, noting that their participation reflects a willingness to help guide Bulgaria through a challenging period. She highlighted the importance of their input for ensuring fair and transparent elections, stressing that each recommendation would be valuable for the formation and functioning of the caretaker cabinet. Yotova also reminded participants that, under recent constitutional amendments, the caretaker prime minister must be appointed from a narrowly defined list of candidates, while assuring that her ultimate decision would prioritize the country’s interests.

Sadakov stressed that APS supports the president’s decision to appoint a caretaker prime minister and cabinet that aligns with public expectations, particularly in guaranteeing transparent elections and preventing vote manipulation. He noted that the social demand for a credible caretaker government was clearly expressed during recent protests and reflected in public opinion. APS believes that with strong will and proper mechanisms, the caretaker cabinet can minimize electoral irregularities, including bought and corporate votes.

In addition to proposing Gyurov for the post, Sadakov addressed recent amendments to the Electoral Code, urging President Yotova to exercise her constitutional right to veto the changes. He argued that restrictions imposed on voting abroad violate constitutional principles and limit the rights of citizens, and warned that democratic standards, once established, should not be rolled back.

President Yotova acknowledged the APS position and emphasized that the consultations aim to gather input from all parties to assess which candidate from the short list is best suited to manage the country’s challenges. She reiterated that decisions taken by the caretaker government must reassure citizens of the state’s functionality, ensure their security, and address pressing economic and social concerns, including rising prices and support for vulnerable groups.

After the consultations, Sadakov reiterated APS’s view that Andrey Gyurov has emerged as a suitable candidate for acting prime minister, reflecting both public sentiment and the party’s own assessment. The APS highlighted that their recommendations focus on upholding democratic processes, ensuring fair elections, and supporting a caretaker government capable of meeting society’s expectations.