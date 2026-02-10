Bulgarians Throw a Party for a Six-Month-Old Pothole

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 14:17
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Throw a Party for a Six-Month-Old Pothole

In the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad, citizens marked an unusual milestone by celebrating the “sixth month” of a large pothole in the city with cake, balloons, and festive decorations. A photo of the improvised event, shared widely in local Facebook groups, quickly drew dozens of reactions and comments, with eyewitnesses noting that the treats were real and accessible to passers-by.

The scene depicted a genuine festive setup around the unsecured section of roadway, featuring a table laden with cake and snacks, colorful balloons, and a sign reading “6 months of pothole! Happy birthday!”. Silver number 6 balloons floated next to the so-called “birthday girl!

The post’s author added a note of irony, commenting that the city has always been “with the current times” and joking that such sites could even find a place in the cultural calendar, particularly during discussions of the municipal budget for the coming year. He also highlighted that picking the “best hole” would be a difficult task, given the many other candidates deemed equally “deserving.”

The publication sparked a wave of humorous responses online, with social media users suggesting anniversaries for manholes, patches, and other roadway features, while some even proposed that the initiative go national. Commenters also joked about other cities adopting the idea.

Yet behind the humor, the post underscores a persistent issue familiar to drivers: the poor condition of certain streets and delays in repair work. Whether this “birthday girlpothole will survive to see another anniversary remains to be seen, leaving the matter unresolved amid the playful celebration.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Blagoevgrad, party, pothole

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: After Radev’s Resignation, Questions Arise About Parliament, Allies, and Political Direction

The political landscape in Bulgaria is entering uncharted territory following President Rumen Radev’s resignation, with key questions arising about his future role, potential parliamentary majority, and the allies who may back him

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 11:07

Bulgaria’s Socialists Face Internal Revolt as Executive Bureau Quits, Pressure Mounts on Zafirov

The Bulgarian Socialist Party is facing a deep internal crisis after the entire Executive Bureau submitted its resignation, while party chairman Atanas Zafirov chose to remain in office

Politics | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 21:50

Bulgaria: Early Elections Could Shift Balance as 40% of Citizens Want a New Party

A recent national survey conducted by Alpha Research between 5 and 12 December 2025 shows that a significant portion of Bulgarians are seeking new political alternatives

Politics | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:15

Scandals in Bulgarian Police: Drugs Discovered in Blagoevgrad Police Station, Car Registration Corruption in Haskovo

In Blagoevgrad, authorities are investigating the discovery of cocaine in the Second Police Department, with the District Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the case

Crime | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42

Elon Musk Breaks from Trump, Launches ‘America Party’ to Challenge Two-Party System in the US

Elon Musk announced on Saturday that he is creating a new political force in the United States

World | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 11:03

A New Political Force in Bulgaria? President Radev Suggests the People Will Decide

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has spoken out about the possibility of forming a new political force - an alternative that would challenge

Politics | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 15:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Society » Health | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Faces Variable Weather on Wednesday, Snow Expected in Mountain Areas

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.

Society » Environment | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00

Third Metro Line Extension Kicks Off in Sofia, Slatina Link Underway

Construction has officially started on the expansion of Sofia’s third metro line in the area of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy park.

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:08

Bulgaria Sinks to the Bottom Again: New Corruption Index Exposes Deepening Governance Crisis

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 paints a bleak picture, showing that corruption remains entrenched worldwide and that attempts to reduce it have largely failed. The latest findings underline that global levels of corrupt

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 10:45

Over 3.5 Million Sexual Extortion Cases Hit Bulgarian Children Online in 2025

In 2025, Bulgarian children faced a sharp rise in online harassment and sexual exploitation, according to data released by the National Center for Safer Internet ahead of International Safer Internet Day

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:15

Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria