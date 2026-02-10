Bulgarians Throw a Party for a Six-Month-Old Pothole

In the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad, citizens marked an unusual milestone by celebrating the “sixth month” of a large pothole in the city with cake, balloons, and festive decorations. A photo of the improvised event, shared widely in local Facebook groups, quickly drew dozens of reactions and comments, with eyewitnesses noting that the treats were real and accessible to passers-by.

The scene depicted a genuine festive setup around the unsecured section of roadway, featuring a table laden with cake and snacks, colorful balloons, and a sign reading “6 months of pothole! Happy birthday!”. Silver number 6 balloons floated next to the so-called “birthday girl!”

The post’s author added a note of irony, commenting that the city has always been “with the current times” and joking that such sites could even find a place in the cultural calendar, particularly during discussions of the municipal budget for the coming year. He also highlighted that picking the “best hole” would be a difficult task, given the many other candidates deemed equally “deserving.”

The publication sparked a wave of humorous responses online, with social media users suggesting anniversaries for manholes, patches, and other roadway features, while some even proposed that the initiative go national. Commenters also joked about other cities adopting the idea.

Yet behind the humor, the post underscores a persistent issue familiar to drivers: the poor condition of certain streets and delays in repair work. Whether this “birthday girl” pothole will survive to see another anniversary remains to be seen, leaving the matter unresolved amid the playful celebration.