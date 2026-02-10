Norway Investigates Two Senior Diplomats over Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Norwegian authorities have launched investigations into two senior diplomats in connection with their ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Guardian reports.

The country’s financial crimes unit, Økokrim, announced on Monday that it is examining Mona Juul, who recently stepped down from her post as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, on suspicion of gross corruption during her tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Juul’s husband, Terje Rød-Larsen - a former diplomat and ex-president of the International Peace Institute (IPI) - is also under investigation for possible complicity in gross corruption.

Pål Lønseth, head of Økokrim, described the inquiry as “comprehensive” and likely to be long-term. He stated that the investigation aims to determine whether criminal acts occurred and specifically whether Juul received benefits tied to her official position.

Both Juul and Rød-Larsen’s legal representatives emphasized that their clients are fully cooperating with authorities and expressed confidence that the allegations will ultimately be dismissed.

The couple, who played a central role among a small group of diplomats during the 1993–1995 Oslo peace accords, are the latest high-profile Norwegians to come under scrutiny due to their connections with Epstein. The case has drawn significant attention in Norway, partly because of Epstein’s past links with Crown Princess Mette-Marit and other prominent figures.

Økokrim has previously opened a separate investigation into Thorbjørn Jagland, the former Labour prime minister, ex-chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and former secretary general of the Council of Europe, also in connection with the Epstein files. The Norwegian authority responsible for the prosecution of economic and environmental crime continues to monitor and investigate the matter closely.