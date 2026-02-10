Third Metro Line Extension Kicks Off in Sofia, Slatina Link Underway

Construction has officially started on the expansion of Sofia’s third metro line in the area of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy park. The works, beginning on February 10, 2026, will focus on building an exit platform for the tunnel boring machine in the section linking the operational metro line with the branch leading to Slatina. This facility will serve as a key access point for the ongoing tunnelling and expansion operations.

A similar setup was implemented earlier during the construction of the third metro line at the intersection of Madrid Boulevard and Hristo and Evlogi Georgievi boulevards, near Zaimov Park, which facilitated efficient tunnelling while minimizing disruption to the surrounding urban environment, according to Sofia Metropolitan.

The project is being carried out under a signed agreement between Sofia Municipality and the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy, ensuring compliance with all active construction permits and required documentation. Metropolitan EAD has committed to restoring and enhancing the Military Academy Park once construction concludes, aiming to leave the space in better condition than it was prior to the works.

Authorities emphasized that the work will be implemented in a manner that respects the adjacent urban setting, and both the Municipality and Metropolitan EAD highlighted their commitment to maintaining a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue with the Academy’s management throughout the project.