Bulgaria Begins Major Overhaul: Army Weapons Shift to NATO Standards Underway

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline
Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline
Outgoing Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that the Bulgarian Army is in the process of transitioning to NATO-standard weapons, a step aimed at modernizing its arsenal. His remarks were made in response to a question from "Revival" MP Dimcho Dimchev regarding plans to replace the army’s primary small arms, which still rely on Soviet-caliber ammunition.
Zapryanov noted that a full replacement of all firearms with NATO-compliant systems requires substantial funding, which cannot be provided in a single phase. To manage the financial burden, deliveries of new weapons are being staggered over time, ensuring that the army gradually replaces outdated systems while maintaining operational readiness.
The Defence Staff conducted an analysis to prioritize the introduction of new weapon systems. The Army, Special Operations Forces, and Military Police Service received priority, with Russian-caliber arms being phased out and replaced with systems fully compliant with NATO standards. According to the Minister, this transition to NATO calibers is irreversible and ongoing, with the speed of completion dependent on the budget allocated for the modernization program.
As part of the broader modernization, Bulgaria is also preparing to receive Stryker armoured combat vehicles equipped with NATO-standard armaments. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the first five Stryker vehicles, along with their auxiliary equipment, will be delivered by the end of February, marking a significant step in the army’s ongoing effort to fully integrate NATO-standard capabilities.
