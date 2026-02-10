'Genetics Helped': Tervel Zamfirov Returns Home After Historic Olympic Bronze

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:43
Bulgaria: 'Genetics Helped': Tervel Zamfirov Returns Home After Historic Olympic Bronze

Tervel Zamfirov returned to Bulgaria a day after winning the country’s first Winter Olympic medal in two decades, a bronze in the parallel giant slalom snowboarding event. The 20-year-old secured third place after a dramatic photo finish in the small final, where he edged out Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak.

The snowboarder was welcomed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport by Minister of Youth and Sports Ivan Peshev. Alongside Zamfirov, Radoslav Yankov and Malena Zamfirova also arrived, both having recorded strong performances at the Games and reaching the round of 16 in their respective events.

Addressing the media, Minister Peshev described Zamfirov’s achievement as historic, noting that Bulgaria had waited more than 20 years for another Winter Olympic medal. He emphasized the effort invested by both the athlete and the federation and said the success had once again united Bulgarians and given them a reason for pride. Peshev expressed hope that future governments would continue supporting Bulgarian sport with greater funding and said he remained optimistic ahead of the upcoming competitions involving Vladimir Zografski and the national biathlon team.

Zamfirov later shared his own reflections, saying that winning an Olympic medal had fulfilled his biggest sporting dream and that everything from now on felt like a bonus. He thanked the public for the warm welcome and said he felt only positive emotions after returning home. According to him, Bulgarian athletes receive strong institutional support, which he described as among the best compared to other federations.

He added that if he remains healthy, he hopes to compete until his mid-40s, potentially participating in five more Olympic Games. Zamfirov said the competition itself had been excellent, helped by sunny conditions, and expressed hope that snowboarding would remain part of the Olympic program in the future. Reflecting on the decisive run, he joked that genetics may have played a role, pointing to his longer arms. He admitted he initially thought he had finished fourth, saying it would have been more painful to believe he was third only to miss the podium.

For now, Zamfirov ruled out switching sports and said his focus would remain on snowboarding. His immediate plans include a short break, a microbiology exam, university commitments and four upcoming World Cup starts. He also noted the strong reaction from his academic environment, adding with humor that his sister Malena was so emotional after his race that he could barely understand her.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s leading ski jumper Vladimir Zografski expressed deep disappointment after being eliminated in the qualification round on the small hill in Predazzo at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games. The 32-year-old finished 32nd in his first jump, missing the top 30 required to advance. An hour earlier, during a trial jump of 95 meters, he placed 33rd and was visibly frustrated after landing.

Zografski had shown much stronger form in training, twice clearing the 100-meter mark, but was unable to replicate those results in competition. He described his Olympic performance as the weakest of the season, despite feeling physically prepared. According to him, psychological pressure may have played a role, although he stressed that the responsibility lay entirely with himself. He pointed out that conditions were excellent and better than during training sessions.

He explained that technical issues with symmetry during both the trial and competition jump cost him significant distance. Although similar problems had appeared in training, they had seemed resolved before the event. Zografski said it was particularly painful that his weakest jumps came precisely at the Olympic Games. Despite the setback, he said he felt in good shape overall and hoped to regroup ahead of the large hill competition scheduled for February 14, approaching it with a calmer mindset.

On the fourth competition day of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, seven Bulgarian athletes are set to compete. Kalina Nedyalkova is due to make her Olympic debut in the women’s sprint qualification in classic cross-country skiing after 10:15, followed by Mario Matikanov and Daniel Peshkov in the men’s event after 10:55. Later in the day, biathletes Konstantin Vassilev, Vladimir Iliev, Blagoy Todev and Anton Sinapov are scheduled to start in the 20-kilometer individual race.

In addition to events with Bulgarian participation, six sets of medals are to be decided, including women’s team combined alpine skiing, men’s slopestyle freestyle skiing, mixed team short track speed skating, mixed team curling, women’s single luge and mixed team ski jumping. The daily program also features competitions in ice hockey, figure skating and freestyle skiing.

After three competition days, Norway leads the medal standings with three gold medals and six total awards. Switzerland ranks second with three golds, followed by Japan with two. Bulgaria, with Zamfirov’s bronze in alpine snowboarding, ranks in 18th place.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zamfirov, Bulgaria, Olympics, Zografski

Related Articles:

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Longest Workweek While Young Graduates Lead Employment Rates

Bulgaria continues to stand out in the European labor market for both its low unemployment and the high employment rate among young graduates

Business | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria's Outgoing Energy Minister Calls Lukoil Derogation a “Victory for Economic Stability”

Outgoing Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov described the extension of the general license for Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria until August 13 as more than a bureaucratic formality, calling it a key measure of economic stability for the country.

Business » Energy | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:34

Sofia Property Prices Surge: €500 per Square Metre Increase Shocks Buyers

Property values in Sofia have surged by approximately €500 per square metre over the past year, according to data from one of Bulgaria’s largest real estate agencies. Across the country’s main cities, housing costs climbed by 20% in the final quarter of 2

Business » Properties | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:02

Bulgaria: Former President Backs BSP’s New Leader, Rules Out Support for Rumen Radev

Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov (2002–2012) expressed strong support for the newly elected leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Krum Zarkov, praising his intelligence, education, and integrity

Politics | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Viral Proposal Turns Violent: Queer Referee Targeted Outside Home

German football referee Pascal Kaiser was hospitalized over the weekend after being assaulted outside his Cologne home, his lawyer confirmed to local media on Monday. Kaiser shared a photo of his bruised face on Instagram, highlighting the severity of the

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:14

Tervel Zamfirov Wins Historic Medal for Bulgaria at the Winter Olympics

Twenty-year-old Tervel Zamfirov delivered a moment of pure sporting drama for Bulgaria by winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano–Cortina, marking the country’s first Winter Olympics medal in two decades

Sports | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 16:08

Bulgaria Marches in Four Cities as Winter Olympics Open in Milano-Cortina

Bulgaria appeared with a four-member delegation format during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, becoming the 15th country to enter the parade

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 23:02

Dates, Disciplines and Debuts: Bulgaria’s Program at Milano-Cortina 2026

Bulgaria’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026 gets underway on Sunday, February 8, with the qualification rounds in the parallel giant slalom in alpine snowboarding

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:20

Bulgarian President Yotova Pictured with JD Vance at Milan Olympics

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova appeared in Milan alongside US Vice President JD Vance and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in a group photograph of attending heads of state

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 12:10

Winter Olympics Begin in Italy as Bulgaria Sends 20 Athletes with High Hopes

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games begin on February 6 and will run until February 22, turning northern Italy into the global center of winter sport

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 09:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria