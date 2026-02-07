Romania Shifts Gears: Government Pushes for Investment-Led Economy

February 10, 2026, Tuesday
Romania Shifts Gears: Government Pushes for Investment-Led Economy

The Romanian government is moving to reshape the country’s economy by shifting the focus from consumption-driven growth to investment-led development, according to Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.

Nazare explained that the measures are designed to strengthen Romania’s economic structure by encouraging added-value production and long-term investment. The package was developed in consultation with both trade unions and employers, with particular attention to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are considered the backbone of the national economy.

Among the measures, the government plans to simplify regulations for micro-enterprises, making it easier for them to operate and expand. Additionally, subsidized interest rates will be offered for investment projects of up to 50 million lei, aiming to reduce financial barriers and stimulate capital inflows.

The plan also includes incentives for compliance, with a 3% tax rebate for entrepreneurs who settle their taxes on time during 2026. These steps are intended to provide businesses not only with stability but also with greater flexibility in planning and executing growth strategies, signaling Bucharest’s broader push toward a more investment-oriented economic model.

